CTOS Digital to buy 49% stake in fintech specialist JurisTech for RM205.8m

By Shazni Ong
theedgemarkets.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKUALA LUMPUR (Dec 24): CTOS Digital Bhd has proposed to buy a 49% stake in fintech specialist Juris Technologies Sdn Bhd (JurisTech) for RM205.8 million, cash, the group’s largest-ever acquisition since its inception. In a statement, the credit reporting agency said it has inked a conditional share sale...

www.theedgemarkets.com

