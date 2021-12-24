CTOS Digital to buy 49% stake in fintech specialist JurisTech for RM205.8m

Alpargatas SA, the Brazilian owner of flip-flop sandal maker Havaianas, reached an agreement to buy as much as 49.9 percent of sustainable footwear brand Rothy’s, Inc. Under the terms of the agreement, Alpargatas will acquire 49.9 percent of Rothy’s in a two-step transaction. This will include an investment of $200 million in primary capital followed by an offering to acquire approximately $275 million of Rothy’s shares from current stockholders resulting in a post-investment valuation of $1 billion. Rothy’s co-founders Stephen Hawthornthwaite and Roth Martin will maintain an equity stake in the business and continue to oversee operations. The agreement provides Alpargatas with a call option to acquire the additional Rothy’s shares from selling stockholders between the first anniversary and fourth anniversary of the initial transaction.

