Aspen, CO

Fox40

Crisan Hair & Skin Care

With the holidays in full swing, many of us are caught up in the hustle and bustle of seasonal festivities. While it can be an exciting time of year for some, others struggle with difficult living conditions and lack of resources. That’s why The Selva Family takes initiative to help...
HAIR CARE
mprnews.org

The perception and politics of gray hair

When salons closed during the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic, many women decided to embrace their natural hair color. For some, that meant going gray. And now, many have decided to ditch the hair dye permanently. But the decision to embrace your gray can be met with ageism and...
HAIR CARE
TrendHunter.com

Seasonal Peppermint Hair Masks

Trader Joe's wants to help you hair through the toughest months of the year with its new Hair Rescue Set. The new Hair Rescue Set is a seasonal set that contains two products. One of these products is a shampoo designed for deep cleaning and scalp exfoliating. This shampoo is made with cleansing ingredients like activated charcoal, walnut powder, and peppermint and tea tree oils. The other product is a super thick hair mask made from coconut oil and mango butter. This indulgent combination is designed to restore shine and brilliance to your hair. In order to get the full benefits of the Hair Rescue Set, Trader Joe's recommends adding these "holiday heroes" to your winter hair care routine once or twice a week, depending on your needs.
HAIR CARE
WYTV.com

Best Mizani hair product

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Mizani products cater to curly hair, a hair type often forgotten by professional haircare brands despite being over half of the world’s population hair type. If you’re looking for a product to moisturize, protect and nourish your curly hair, you can’t go wrong with this high-quality, trusted beauty brand.
HAIR CARE
The Independent

Jewish couple kicked off American Airlines flight for refusing to put prayer shawl on floor

A Jewish couple who were kicked off an American Airlines flight for refusing to store their sacred prayer shawl on the floor have filed a lawsuit against the airline.Roberto and Elana Birman, a couple in their 70s, were flying from Miami to New York on flight 322 in August when they claim the incident occurred.A flight attendant allegedly pulled Roberto’s Tallit bag, a 8.5 inch-by-8.5-inch clear plastic bag holding his prayer book and shawl, out from the overhead bin and asked who it belonged to.When the pair indicated it was theirs, the crew member allegedly threw the bag on his...
LIFESTYLE
24/7 Wall St.

This Is The Most Dangerous State For COVID-19

The COVID-19 virus has started another wave of infections in America–the fourth by most measures. It has been triggered, primarily,by the new Omicron variant, which currently accounts for three-quarters of the new cases in the U.S. Its spread outside this country has been extraordinary, overwhelming the U.K. accounting for a remarkable surge in London. The […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
The US Sun

I’m a Covid expert and this is what you MUST do to keep yourself and your loved ones safe from Omicron this Christmas

AMERICANS should take rapid coronavirus tests before visiting their family and consider canceling their Christmas plans, an expert says. The Omicron coronavirus variant is spreading around the world, sparking fears among top US scientists that the strain could have a serious impact on health systems. Professor David Celentano, an epidemiologist...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Aspen Daily News

Aspen Homeless Shelter to call it quits

After 13 years of service, the nonprofit Aspen Homeless Shelter will discontinue its services as of March 31, according to board chairman Bill Hodges. “The AHS recognizes that after nearly 13 years, in the face of the increasing need and complexity of those experiencing homelessness, a more robust response is required,” the nonprofit’s chair, Bill Hodges, stated in a letter to supporters. “We believe this can best be achieved by AHS stepping back to allow a new organization, capable of delivering services in a new way that can sustainably meet the needs of today, to emerge in this role.”
ASPEN, CO
foxillinois.com

Dad meets daughter for the first time just before Christmas

BOCA RATON, Fla. (WPEC) — A California man's search for the daughter he's never met is over. His desire to find her brought him all the way to South Florida. Christmas is just a few days away. One man just got the most wonderful gift of all — just in time for the holidays. He came face-to-face with the daughter he had never seen until now.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
news9.com

She's Used A Wheelchair For 11 Years. For Her Wedding Day, She Learned How To Walk Down The Aisle

Chelsie Hill has used a wheelchair since she was a teenager, but dreamed of walking down the aisle one day at her wedding. So, she found a way to make it happen. Hill, a passenger in a drunk driving accident as a high school senior, is paralyzed from the waist down. And she's forged ahead — she founded an all-women wheelchair dance team, The Rollettes, which runs a women's empowerment weekend in Los Angeles for women and children with disabilities.
RELATIONSHIPS
94.3 Lite FM

NYC Ball Drop Broadcast Canceled, City May Scale Back Events

Omicron is already ruining New Year's Eve in Times Square. The rapid outbreak of new COVID cases over the past week has caused officials to rethink this year's massive New Year's Eve ball drop in Times Square. The event usually draws hundreds of thousands of visitors that stand packed together for hours, waiting to ring in the new year.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Deadly rabbit virus confirmed in New York

A case of a fatal rabbit disease has been confirmed in New York State. The New York State Department of Agriculture and Markets confirmed a case of Rabbit Hemorrhagic Disease Virus 2, or RHDV2, in a domestic rabbit in Montgomery County on December 15.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS Denver

Denver Nursing Home Calls 911 For Help Christmas Morning Because Of Staff Shortage

DENVER (CBS4) – It was a tense situation in Denver Christmas morning when a staffing shortage caused the Autumn Heights Care Center to call 911 for help. Saturday morning paramedics were called to the nursing home located at 3131 S Federal Blvd. (credit: CBS) A source familiar with the situation says there was one nurse for 50 patients. The Denver Department of Health and Environment could not confirm those numbers, but did say there was a staff shortage. According to the source, the nurse requested residents be transferred to local hospitals due to COVID. Signs on the door of the care center state...
DENVER, CO

