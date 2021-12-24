Trader Joe's wants to help you hair through the toughest months of the year with its new Hair Rescue Set. The new Hair Rescue Set is a seasonal set that contains two products. One of these products is a shampoo designed for deep cleaning and scalp exfoliating. This shampoo is made with cleansing ingredients like activated charcoal, walnut powder, and peppermint and tea tree oils. The other product is a super thick hair mask made from coconut oil and mango butter. This indulgent combination is designed to restore shine and brilliance to your hair. In order to get the full benefits of the Hair Rescue Set, Trader Joe's recommends adding these "holiday heroes" to your winter hair care routine once or twice a week, depending on your needs.

HAIR CARE ・ 14 DAYS AGO