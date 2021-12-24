ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

††† (Crosses) return with dizzying cover of Q Lazzarus’ ‘Goodbye Horses’

By Matt Doria
NME
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the article††† (Crosses) – the electropop side-project of Deftones’ Chino Moreno – have returned with a breezy new cover song, putting their minimalistic, yet paradoxically energetic spin on Q Lazzarus’ 1988 track ‘Goodbye Horses’. It marks the first release from Crosses in...

www.nme.com

