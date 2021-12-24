ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chris Noth: Fifth woman accuses Sex and the City actor of misconduct

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA fifth woman has accused Sex and the City actor Chris Noth of sexual abuse and threatening to ruin her career if she spoke out about the alleged attack. US singer Lisa Gentile says the actor, now 67, groped her at her New York apartment after giving her a lift home...

