ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Religion

Tinnier than the head of a pencil, the world’s smallest book was auctioned for around $4700. It is leather-bound and includes the Lord’s Prayer in seven languages.

By Neha Tandon Sharma
luxurylaunches.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe most miniature book in the world has gone under the hammer (where it wasn’t even visible) for $4,760. Called “The Lord’s Prayer,” this ultra-tiny leather-bound book contains the Lord’s Prayer in Dutch, English, American English, French, German, Spanish, and Swedish. It is astonishing how a book manages to squeeze in...

luxurylaunches.com

Comments / 0

Related
TheDailyBeast

How a French Atheist and an American Abolitionist Ended Up Creating a Christmas Classic

Origin stories were kind of a thing this year. So was the anti-origin story movement, or rather, the conservative campaign to cancel any lessons about history dealing with slavery or decentering whiteness. Between the two, it seems like a perfect moment to examine the origins of one of the Christmas songs that becomes ubiquitous at this time of year, the soundtrack to a million Omicron superspreader shopping expeditions.
RELIGION
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com

This Perfect Creature Is The World's Smallest Wild Kitten | The Dodo Little But Fierce

This perfect creature is the world's smallest wild kitten — watch him reunite with his mama 💛. Special thanks to RESQ Charitable Trust. You can visit their site here https://thedo.do/resqSITE or follow them on Instagram https://thedo.do/resqcharitbletrustIG. For the love of animals. Pass it on. Welcome to the discussion. Please...
ANIMALS
Fareeha Arshad

Unpopular Historic Monuments Around the World: The Temple of Poseidon, Incallajta, and The Ruins of Nalanda

The Temple of Poseidon at SounionWikimedia Commons. Throughout human history, several cultures have developed beautiful structures that gained widespread recognition for the beauty, elegance, and importance they held. Yet, there have been monumental beauties that didn’t achieve the attention they deserved. Let’s have a look at some of such historical monuments around the world.
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Johannes Gutenberg
SFGate

Book World: 'Pilot Impostor' proves that James Hannaham is one of America's most inventive writers

- - - James Hannaham's first two novels, 2009's "God Says No" and the PEN/Faulkner Award-winning "Delicious Foods" of 2015, vaulted him to the top tier of inventive American writers. Now, the publication of "Pilot Impostor" should secure his place at the apex. Hannaham is not only creative or stunningly gifted or intellectual or supremely original, but all those distinctions at once. This genre-defying book of compressed prose, poetry and image is the product of a mind - and heart - pushing the artistic tachometer to the red line.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
TheConversationCanada

From scribe to choir to being repurposed over generations, medieval Christian chant book fragments reveal stories

Medieval chant books and the parchment they were made of were designed to last a long time — so long, that pages of them can outlast the book itself. Across medieval Europe, monks and nuns and clergy in city cathedrals sang daily chants in communal forms of timed and sung prayer still practised by some Christians today. Fragments of chant books travel across time and space, ending up at antique stores, tucked away in attics or even made into book covers. Our research collects images of these scattered and fragmented pages of chant and creates inventories of their contents,...
RELIGION
schoolnewsnetwork.org

Around the world in seven holidays

Kentwood — It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas at Bowen Elementary — and Hanukkah, Kwanzaa, Las Posadas, Chinese New Year, Diwali and Ramadan. The hallways transformed into the inaugural Museum of Holidays Around the World to recognize and celebrate different holidays. Principal Mary Campione and...
KENTWOOD, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Auctioneer#Pencil#Miniature Book#Art#Tinnier#Dutch#American#German#Spanish#Swedish#The Gutenberg Museum#Guardian
Indy100

National Gallery returns Old Master to Italian home using virtual reality

Visitors to The National Gallery will be able to see a painting by Italian master Paolo Veronese in its original church setting using virtual reality technology. The Consecration Of Saint Nicholas was commissioned in 1561 as an altarpiece to hang in San Benedetto al Po in Mantua, and headsets will allow art lovers to see the piece in situ for the first time in more than 200 years.
VISUAL ART
SPY

The 14 Best Book Lights To Keep You Reading Long Into the Night

Reading before bed is one of the best ways to unwind at the end of a long day. Whether you’re making your way through a classic or catching up on the latest crime thrillers, books allow your mind to escape the events of the day without overstimulating the way screens can. But of course, being able to actually see the page is crucial. That’s where the best book lights come in. Book lights allow you to read your favorite books without having to turn on your overhead light or nightstand lamp. Nightstand lamps can be overly bright as you’re winding down,...
LIFESTYLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Religion
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
World War II
natureworldnews.com

6000-Year-Old Tomb in England Reveals World’s Oldest Known Family Tree

By using DNA, experts discovered the corpses of 27 household members in an approximately 6,000-year-old tomb. The tomb was discovered in England, indicating five-generation bloodline direct descendants, through one man and four women. The Discovery of 6000-Year-Old-Tomb. The discoveries imply that polygamous marriages existed in the highest reaches of Neolithic...
SCIENCE
The Associated Press

Most Children’s Books Are Read on Tuesday - Booka Studies Readers’ Preferences Around the World

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 20, 2021-- The Booka team analyzed their internal information and collected statistics for the whole world: “In 2021 Booka’s young readers turned over one and a half million pages and read over 70,000 books.”. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211220005370/en/
BOOKS & LITERATURE
bookriot.com

20 Must Read Picture Books From 2021

The picture books of 2021 have been beautiful, funny, emotional, and important — sometimes all within the same book. A few years ago, I started trying to read and buy more recently published picture books. I studied picture books in my master’s program about writing for children. I read them with my young students and the children of friends and family. And I’d always gravitated towards classic picture books I remembered from my childhood. Ones that had been published when I was a kid, or even when my mom was a kid.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Upworthy

Gay Pastor dresses in drag to lead church service, says it 'is a theological reflection on joy'

A Lutheran church in Chicago stepped up its inclusivity game big time earlier this month when it celebrated "rejoice Sunday" by welcoming its newly ordained gay pastor to lead the congregation in drag. St. Luke's Lutheran Church of Logan Square proudly took to Facebook on December 13 to share photographs of pastor Aaron Musser leading the service while dressed in a white dress and a blonde wig. "Today, we consider what it might be like to have a dress rehearsal for the kind of joy awaiting us on the other side of Advent. It’s been so hard to know what that joy will be because it’s been so long since some of us have been joyful. It’s been a difficult and tiring couple of years," Musser said in the Facebook post explaining why he decided to dress in drag for the service.
CHICAGO, IL
Vice

The True Stories of 10 of the Most Disputed Objects at the British Museum

A group of restitution advocates from across the world are calling on the British Museum to return artefacts that were stolen by the British Empire. The British Museum is home to around 8 million objects. The reality that many of these artefacts – around 99 percent of which are not placed on public display, but hoarded away in the institution’s private archives – were forcibly taken has led to decades-long demands for their restitution.
MUSEUMS

Comments / 0

Community Policy