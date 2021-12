Children in their holiday pajamas were swept away into a winter wonderland Wednesday morning thanks to police officers. About 300 disadvantaged preschoolers and kindergarteners received an early Christmas gift from the nonprofit Brothers Before Others organization. Police officers with the organization and Phillipsburg PBA 56 brought hundreds of donated gifts to youngsters at the Early Childhood Learning Center on Center Street in Phillipsburg.

LAW ENFORCEMENT ・ 4 DAYS AGO