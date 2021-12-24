A severe year

After 13 years of service, the nonprofit Aspen Homeless Shelter will discontinue its services as of March 31, according to board chairman Bill Hodges. “The AHS recognizes that after nearly 13 years, in the face of the increasing need and complexity of those experiencing homelessness, a more robust response is required,” the nonprofit’s chair, Bill Hodges, stated in a letter to supporters. “We believe this can best be achieved by AHS stepping back to allow a new organization, capable of delivering services in a new way that can sustainably meet the needs of today, to emerge in this role.”
