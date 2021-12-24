A severe year

CHICAGO (CBS) — This Christmas marks a special anniversary. Fifty years ago the Rev. Jesse Jackson started a civil rights operation called PUSH, People United to Save Humanity. It later merged with another group Rev. Jackson founded and became the multiracial Rainbow PUSH Coalition. With headquarters in Chicago, Rainbow PUSH has offices across the country, fighting for justice and peace around the world. Rev. Jackson said there is a lot to fight for today. “The Voting Rights Act is in jeopardy,” he said. “They took it back after the war in the 1890s, they took him back in 1896, they’re trying to take it back again. Trying to diminish the power of our votes. We have to come together. People are still in the streets, homeless around Chicago, and around the country. Chicago will set the pace. Thank you very much.” Rev. Jackson turned 80 in October and still leads the organization he founded.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 12 HOURS AGO