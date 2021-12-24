ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Society

A severe year

Aspen Daily News
 2 days ago

It’s been another tough year. A year of digging in, choosing sides, back turning. A severe year. And it looks like we have more of the same ahead. Some of us are coming out less rich, some richer. And all that giving we did last year — what good did it...

www.aspendailynews.com

Comments / 0

Related
Upworthy

Gay Pastor dresses in drag to lead church service, says it 'is a theological reflection on joy'

A Lutheran church in Chicago stepped up its inclusivity game big time earlier this month when it celebrated "rejoice Sunday" by welcoming its newly ordained gay pastor to lead the congregation in drag. St. Luke's Lutheran Church of Logan Square proudly took to Facebook on December 13 to share photographs of pastor Aaron Musser leading the service while dressed in a white dress and a blonde wig. "Today, we consider what it might be like to have a dress rehearsal for the kind of joy awaiting us on the other side of Advent. It’s been so hard to know what that joy will be because it’s been so long since some of us have been joyful. It’s been a difficult and tiring couple of years," Musser said in the Facebook post explaining why he decided to dress in drag for the service.
CHICAGO, IL
Aspen Daily News

Aspen Homeless Shelter to call it quits

After 13 years of service, the nonprofit Aspen Homeless Shelter will discontinue its services as of March 31, according to board chairman Bill Hodges. “The AHS recognizes that after nearly 13 years, in the face of the increasing need and complexity of those experiencing homelessness, a more robust response is required,” the nonprofit’s chair, Bill Hodges, stated in a letter to supporters. “We believe this can best be achieved by AHS stepping back to allow a new organization, capable of delivering services in a new way that can sustainably meet the needs of today, to emerge in this role.”
ASPEN, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Poverty#Poverties
InsideHook

Violence Persists at Tropical Resorts Because of Tourists Seeking Drugs

Plenty of tourists head to destinations within Mexico like Cancún and the Mexican Riviera each year. It’s not hard to see why — after all, warm temperatures, scenic beaches and great food are a hard combination to argue with. But in recent years, this influx of tourists has also had an unwelcome side effect — specifically, drug-related violence. You see, a small number of tourists staying at a given resort might decide that, hey, it might be nice to procure a little cocaine.
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
dailynewsandmore.com

Capitol Update…Rep Trent Ashby

With Christmas fast approaching and the New Year right behind it, it's easy to get caught up in the hustle and bustle of the holiday season. Whether we're preoccupied with finalizing holiday preparations for the family or immersed in our community’s Christmas festivities, the commotion of this time of year can be a distraction from the greatest gift the world has ever received -- the birth of our Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. As we celebrate Christmas this year, it is my sincere hope that we reflect on the true meaning of Christmas by glorifying the One who gave it all. From my family to yours, I wish you all a very Merry Christmas!
POLITICS
CBS Chicago

Christmas Marks 50th Anniversary of Rainbow PUSH Coalition

CHICAGO (CBS) — This Christmas marks a special anniversary. Fifty years ago the Rev. Jesse Jackson started a civil rights operation called PUSH, People United to Save Humanity. It later merged with another group Rev. Jackson founded and became the multiracial Rainbow PUSH Coalition. With headquarters in Chicago, Rainbow PUSH has offices across the country, fighting for justice and peace around the world. Rev. Jackson said there is a lot to fight for today. “The Voting Rights Act is in jeopardy,” he said. “They took it back after the war in the 1890s, they took him back in 1896, they’re trying to take it back again. Trying to diminish the power of our votes. We have to come together. People are still in the streets, homeless around Chicago, and around the country. Chicago will set the pace. Thank you very much.” Rev. Jackson turned 80 in October and still leads the organization he founded.
CHICAGO, IL
WebMD

Former WebMD Editor Kristy Hammam Dies

Dec. 24, 2021 -- Kristy Hammam, WebMD’s former editor-in-chief and senior vice president, has died of breast cancer. She was 50 years old. Kristy resigned from a 22-year career at WebMD in June 2021, after losing much of her eyesight as a result of treatments in her fight against triple-negative breast cancer. She recounted her diagnosis and her experience as a patient in a recent feature story for WebMD.
ENTERTAINMENT
Aspen Daily News

Sharing our good fortune

As we all know, many folks in Kentucky have suffered the loss of their homes due to unseasonable weather events, while we folks in Aspen and the Roaring Fork Valley have been blessed with good weather. During this Christmas season, let us remember to give thanks for those blessings by sharing our good fortune with a gift of financial help for the victims of that disaster. One way you can help is to send a contribution to The Salvation Army Relief, P.O. Box 1954, Atlanta, Georgia, 30301.
ASPEN, CO
Aspen Daily News

Grateful for Holiday Baskets

What a joy to arrive at St. Peter’s Episcopal Church in Basalt on Dec. 15 and be met by Anne Blackwell, chairperson of Holiday Baskets, and bags upon bags of gifts! For the second year, English In Action has participated in this program and our hearts are full of gratitude.
BASALT, CO
Aspen Daily News

A Christmas wish

Can we please have an arts council for Christmas? A real one with authority to distribute RETT bucks just like voters called for when we passed 2A. Santa (is that city council this year?) please!. I just got a stressed-out email from the North Pole, “grant workshop elves want reinforcements...
ASPEN, CO
The Independent

World ignoring ‘immense tragedies’, Pope Francis says in Christmas message

The Pope said “immense tragedies are now being passed over in silence”, as he urged increased dialogue between people and nations in his annual Christmas message. Pope Francis warned against a growing polarisation among individuals and world leaders – something he said had been exacerbated by the coronavirus pandemic. “We continue to witness a great number of conflicts, crises and disagreements,” he said from the central balcony of St Peter’s Basilica in Rome. “These never seem to end; by now we hardly even notice them. We have become so used to them that immense tragedies are now being passed over...
RELIGION
Aspen Daily News

Out of the box

Climate change, caused by global warming, is on us like a runaway freight train. Things are getting worse and faster. We aren’t making the changes that are needed to change the situation. Most of the greenhouse gas produced in the U.S. comes from vehicles. Something has to be done about that.
ADVOCACY
The Independent

On Christmas, pope prays for pandemic's end, peace dialogues

Pope Francis prayed Saturday for an end to the coronavirus pandemic, using his Christmas Day address to urge health care for all, vaccines for the poor and for dialogue to prevail in resolving the world’s conflicts.Amid a record-setting rise in COVID-19 cases in Italy this week, only a few thousand people flocked to a rain-soaked St. Peter’s Square for Francis’ annual “Urbi et Orbi” ("To the city and the world") Christmas address. Normally, the square would be packed with tens of thousands of holiday well-wishers.At least they could gather this year. Italy’s 2020 holiday lockdown forced Francis to deliver...
RELIGION
Aspen Daily News

Hair emergency

I’m thrilled that I no longer have to pay for a jet to fly me to New York to get my hair done. Thanks to Suite Reyad for saving the day!
ASPEN, CO
Aspen Daily News

Kids First board: Child care decision in best interest of the community

The Kids First Program and the Kids First Advisory Board are dedicated to addressing the ongoing child care needs of our community’s families. We do this by utilizing our .45% sales tax, of which a percentage is dedicated to Kids First, our early childhood resource center. Kids First has been supporting quality, affordable child care choices in Aspen and Pitkin County for more than 30 years. We are dedicated to contributing to a community that prospers, families and children that thrive and child care that succeeds.
ASPEN, CO

Comments / 0

Community Policy