Myanmar Rescuers Call Off Jade Mine Landslide Recovery Operation

By AFP News
 2 days ago
Rescuers in northern Myanmar said the confirmed death toll from a landslide at an illegal jade mine had risen to six on Friday as they called off the search operation with dozens still missing and presumed dead. Scores die each year working in the country's lucrative but poorly regulated...

IN THIS ARTICLE
