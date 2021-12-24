Myanmar Rescuers Call Off Jade Mine Landslide Recovery Operation

At least 37 people died in an inferno on an overcrowded night ferry in Bangladesh on Friday, with terrified passengers leaping overboard and dozens including children still unaccounted for. The latest maritime tragedy to hit the impoverished low-lying nation saw a fire burn through the three-storey vessel in the early hours while passengers slept on board. As light broke, rescue workers combed through the still-smoking and charred remains of the vessel, removing dead bodies wrapped in white plastic as distraught relatives waited on the muddy riverbank for news. "I have just found the body of my mother in law. She jumped in the river and died of drowning. I don't know what happened to my wife and children," said Mohammad Russell from the riverbank near Jhalkathi, 250 kilometres (160 miles) south of Dhaka.

