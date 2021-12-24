Potential ins and outs at United in January

Crystal Palace manager Patrick Vieira would not support a players’ strike, but is concerned over pushing anyone back into action too soon after recovering from coronavirus.Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson has spoken out over issues of welfare not being taken seriously enough while Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola suggested a strike may be the only way to call serious attention to the concerns amid a Premier League fixture pile-up.The intensity of the Christmas schedule, and the burden it places on players, is an annual subject of debate, but this year the issue is being exacerbated by the Covid-19 pandemic.As a player,...
