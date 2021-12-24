We’re Off for Christmas!

This column was submitted by Evangeline Cessna, Local History Librarian at the Warren County-Vicksburg Public Library. This week, we are featuring more New Christmas Fiction. The latest from Mary Kay Andrews is called “The Santa Suit.” Ivy Perkins is newly divorced and looking to make a change in her life, so she buys an old farmhouse without even seeing it. The Four Roses, as the farmhouse is called, requires a little labor, but Ivy didn’t realize just how much labor it would take. She finds herself sorting through all the furniture and junk the previous family left behind. Ivy finds an old Santa suit — beautifully made and decades-old — at the top of a closet. In its pocket, she finds a note written in a child’s hand. It is from a little girl whose one Christmas wish is for her father to return home from the war. This gives Ivy a mission. Who wrote the note? Did her father ever come home? Her quest sends her out into the community even though she only wants to be left alone and lick her wounds. The magic of Christmas seems to always make miracles happen. Ivy may just find more than she ever thought possible: a welcoming town, a family reunited, a mystery solved and a second chance of love.

