ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrations

We’re Off for Christmas!

By Community
bookriot.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHappy holidays to all who celebrate! We’re off today in observance of Christmas, but worry...

bookriot.com

Comments / 0

Related
Thrillist

14 Ugly Christmas Sweaters That Will Dominate Every Holiday Party

We independently source all of the awesome products and experiences that we feature on Thrillist. If you buy or book from the links on our site, we may receive an affiliate commission — which in turn supports our work. On par with baking cookies and trimming the tree, there...
APPAREL
sixtyandme.com

How to Celebrate When You Are Alone for the Holidays

I hope you noticed that I didn’t title this article, “How to Survive the Holidays, Alone.”. No! This is about making sure to celebrate the holidays if you are alone. It all started like this. One year in September, I was strolling down the aisles of Costco and came upon the Christmas decorations. This is one of my pet peeves, Christmas in September… grrr!
SOCIETY
Martinsville Bulletin

The history of ugly Christmas sweaters

While there isn’t an exact definition of what is considered an ugly sweater, the consensus is the more embellishments, the uglier the sweater.
APPAREL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Christmas#Parade
southernthing.com

Things that remind you of Christmas in the 1970s

Christmas in the 1970s was just different, as anyone who celebrated them knows. We’d spend days looking through the Sears catalog Wish Book, circling doll houses, banana-seat bicycles and “go-go boots” that looked like Nancy Sinatra’s. We put Alvin and the Chipmunks’ “The Christmas Song” on “repeat” on the record player until our dads begged us to make it stop.
MUSIC
Indy100

12 offensive Christmas sweaters that we’re too scared to wear to grandma’s house

The Christmas season is well underway, and so is the age-old tradition of wearing ugly Christmas sweaters. Ugly Christmas sweaters originally became popular in the 1950s, as a result of sitcoms from the era. But it wasn’t until the 1980s that they gained notoriety. From that point on, ugly sweaters started making waves at Christmas parties, mostly in the form of DIY projects.
APPAREL
First Coast News

Dreaming of a Beautiful Sunny Christmas?

Dream no more! We can enjoy the weather, family and friends living in this amazing place called home with comfortable temperatures and plenty of sunshine!
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Celebrations
NewsBreak
Festival
NewsBreak
Society
sanbenito.com

Photos: Christmas in the Park brings in locals to celebrate holiday season

With less than a week to go for Christmas, the Hollister Recreation Division began the countdown with Christmas in the Park at Dunne Park in Hollister on Saturday. The event kicked off with photos with Santa Claus at the park’s clubhouse. The festivities continued at the synthetic ice skating rink that was set up on Seventh Street in between the baseball fields and tennis courts.
HOLLISTER, CA
NBC News

Call me 2021's Christmas Grinch, but the holiday needs a rebrand

My kids do not approve this message. In fact, every year when I begin our annual tradition — trimming the tree accompanied not by Christmas music, but by my lecture on the holiday’s origins — I am met with groans and the occasional stocking thrown in my face. So in order to offset my kids’ annual misery, I’ve decided to deliver the lecture to all of you instead.
FESTIVAL
The Augusta Chronicle

Ed Rees: Through faith in Christ, we're already home for Christmas

There’s an old Christmas song that I’m sure we’ve all heard about a hundred times already this season; it was recorded by Bing Crosby in 1943, and it’s called “I’ll Be Home for Christmas.” You might not know this, but the song was written to honor troops serving in WWII, and it’s sung from the perspective of a soldier stationed overseas who’s writing a letter to his family, telling them he’s coming home for the holidays. The lyrics express what he hopes will be waiting for him: things like snow, and mistletoe, and presents, but the last line is the kicker: “Christmas Eve will find me/where the love-light gleams/I’ll be home for Christmas/if only in my dreams.” He’s longing for home, but knows he can’t get there yet.
RELIGION
Vicksburg Post

ON THE SHELF: We’re all itchin’ for some new Christmas Fiction

This column was submitted by Evangeline Cessna, Local History Librarian at the Warren County-Vicksburg Public Library. This week, we are featuring more New Christmas Fiction. The latest from Mary Kay Andrews is called “The Santa Suit.” Ivy Perkins is newly divorced and looking to make a change in her life, so she buys an old farmhouse without even seeing it. The Four Roses, as the farmhouse is called, requires a little labor, but Ivy didn’t realize just how much labor it would take. She finds herself sorting through all the furniture and junk the previous family left behind. Ivy finds an old Santa suit — beautifully made and decades-old — at the top of a closet. In its pocket, she finds a note written in a child’s hand. It is from a little girl whose one Christmas wish is for her father to return home from the war. This gives Ivy a mission. Who wrote the note? Did her father ever come home? Her quest sends her out into the community even though she only wants to be left alone and lick her wounds. The magic of Christmas seems to always make miracles happen. Ivy may just find more than she ever thought possible: a welcoming town, a family reunited, a mystery solved and a second chance of love.
WARREN COUNTY, MS
countryliving.com

Is Meijer Open on Christmas 2021? Here's What We Know About Its Holiday Hours

Christmas is here, which means that you’ve likely spent the past weeks hanging up your Christmas lights, blowing up your Christmas inflatables, and decking the halls within your home. But have you had time to go to the grocery store yet? If not, your best bet is to sit down and plan out all the delicious Christmas cookies you’re hoping to bake, not to mention tasty holiday appetizers for Christmas Eve festivities and main and side dishes for Christmas dinner. In doing so, you’ll be able to head into the grocery store fully prepared with what you need to buy. Of course, if you end up forgetting an item or two, you can always head back to pick it up, right? While it depends on the grocery store chain, most grocery stores are closed on Christmas. So, you might be wondering…
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
virginialiving.com

A Sweethaven Country Christmas

Northern Virginia author Heidi Speece takes a tour of a secret sweet spot. Nestled on the outskirts of Williamsburg lies a hidden treasure—the beautiful, 135-acre Sweethaven Lavender Farm. This past weekend, visitors could travel back to a simpler time at the farm’s annual Country Christmas. Complete with hayrides, holiday goodies, and local entertainment, there was something for everyone to enjoy.
WILLIAMSBURG, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy