Tennessee State

Marketing video about Fair wins national award

By STAFF REPORTS
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWilson County-based digital marketing company GSF Media has received a MarCom Gold award for its video about the Wilson County Fair – Tennessee State Fair. The 1-minute, 39-second video recaps the...

martechseries.com

Spanish Grocer Consum Wins the Ultimate Marketing Strategy Award at the 2021 Algonomy Customer Excellence Awards

The award recognises Consum’s exceptional work in leveraging AI to provide contextually relevant customer experiences across touchpoints. Algonomy, the leader in Algorithmic Customer Engagement (ACE) solutions, announced Consum Cooperativa Valenciana as the winner of the Ultimate Marketing Strategy Award category at the Algonomy Customer Awards event held on Oct 13th, 2021. Consum was selected as a winner among six finalists shortlisted from over 400 enterprise brands in contention for the Algonomy Customer Excellence (ACE) awards.
RETAIL
und.edu

INMED faculty Nicole Redvers wins national 2021 Sustainability Award

Award from Association for the Advancement of Sustainability in Higher Education recognizes Redvers’ research. The Association for the Advancement of Sustainability in Higher Education (AASHE) has named Nicole Redvers, assistant professor in the UND School of Medicine & Health Sciences (SMHS) Department of Family & Community Medicine and Indians Into Medicine (INMED) program, winner of the 2021 AASHE Sustainability Award in the campus sustainability research category, recognizing outstanding scholarship in higher education.
GRAND FORKS, ND
Coeur d'Alene Press

Fair awards presented

The North Idaho Fair and Rodeo held its annual "Friends of the Fair" award in August at the Kootenai County Fairgrounds. Jerry Johnson, Fair board president, led the ceremony that saw three major awards and two recognition plagues handed out. Volunteer Group of the Year was given to The Coeur...
KOOTENAI COUNTY, ID
Shine My Crown

‘Black Girls Code’ Founder, Kimberly Bryant, Removed As CEO By Board of Directors

On Tuesday afternoon, Black Girls Code founder, Kimberly Bryant, took to Twitter to announce that she had been ousted from the company. A company she built from the ground up. “Press release: so it’s 3 days before Christmas and you wake up to discover the organization YOU created and built from the ground up has been taken away by a rogue board with no notification. VC: @BlackGirlsCode,” tweeted Bryant.
ECONOMY
Black Enterprise

By Popular Demand, Black Enterprise To Present Inaugural Virtual Event For Black Women Committed To Entrepreneurial Success, December 7

BLACK ENTERPRISE—the No. 1 Black digital media brand, with more than 8 million monthly unique visitors—will present its inaugural Sisters Inc. Summit, as a groundbreaking virtual event on December 7. SistersInc. is 100% dedicated to Black women entrepreneurs, the fastest growing group of entrepreneurs in America. The event will feature...
SOCIETY
kean.edu

Kean Students Win National STEM Awards

Six Kean University STEM students received awards at the recent Great Minds in STEM (GMiS) Virtual Conference, including one student who won the conference hackathon competition. Kean students took home a first-place award, two second-place awards and two honorable mentions in addition to the hackathon championship. All the students represented...
UNION, NJ
r-bloggers.com

Remote R Shiny Developer Jobs

[This article was first published on r – Appsilon | Enterprise R Shiny Dashboards, and kindly contributed to R-bloggers]. (You can report issue about the content on this page here) Want to share your content on R-bloggers? click here if you have a blog, or here if you don't.
JOBS
Dark Reading

Brillio Acquires Cedrus Digital to Strengthen Their Digital Transformation Service Capabilities

Edison, NJ (December 20, 2021) -- Brillio, a leader in digital technology consulting and services, announced today that it has acquired the New York-based digital transformation and cloud consulting firm Cedrus Digital. This acquisition significantly strengthens Brillio’s product & platform engineering, data analytics engineering, cloud security and digital infrastructure capabilities, increasing Brillio’s near-shore presence and proximity to their strategic relationships in North America.
BUSINESS
@growwithco

Marketing Your E-Commerce Business

Marketing your e-commerce business can expand your reach to new markets. Consider these various e-commerce marketing strategies when promoting your business. In our Startup2021 series, we're helping aspiring entrepreneurs navigate the new business climate of the COVID-19 era. Each week, we'll share an in-depth look at one step you can take toward launching your business in 2021.
ECONOMY
Essence

Cadillac & Driven Society Team Up For Yet Another Evening Of Fashion & Fellowship

"This dinner specifically highlights innovators, thinkers and creators and just letting 'em know that we're grateful for the impact they're making in the world." For decades, Cadillac has been a staple of the Black community. Not just through its sleek automobiles, but also through its countless initiatives that drive forward true diversity and inclusion as well as equity. One of those initiatives includes a partnership with Driven Society, a four-year-old brand uplifting Black creatives across the country.
BEAUTY & FASHION
pctonline.com

A Guide to Integrating Influencers Into Your Marketing Plan

There’s no denying that influencers are, and will remain, the new, shiny object of marketing. In fact, a recent Influencer Marketing Hub article states that influencer marketing is expected to reach a market size of $13.8 billion in 2021 — a 712 percent increase from where the market stood in 2016 and a 42 percent increase in the last year alone.
MARKETS
vadogwood.com

From Tinkering to Teaching: Virginia Educator Wins National Cybersecurity Award

US Department of Education Recognizes Virginia Teacher with Cybersecurity Award. From a young age, Kristina Rice enjoyed tinkering with electronics. Whether it was taking apart phones to put them back together or learning all about computers when they came out, Rice developed a natural knack for technology. “I’ve always had...
VIRGINIA STATE
