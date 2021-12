Steelers TE Pat Freiermuth exited last Sunday’s game against the Tennessee Titans midway through the third quarter after catching a pass from QB Ben Roethlisberger that led to a fresh set of downs, but the end of the day for the reliable rookie. It looks like he may have taken a helmet hit from the defender and then landed with his head striking the ground, as well. There was no flag on the play. Freiermuth held on to the ball but remained on the ground for some time before being escorted to the locker room.

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO