A current trend on TikTok shows people sharing photos of their old phases and lip syncing to an audio which says: “This is so bad I want to give you a zero but that’s not possible so I give you a one.” And it’s actually the funniest thing ever seeing someone go through the same awkward stages of life as the rest of us. For example, one person shared a picture of them going through their “Rawr XD” phase and the photo is of them with the biggest side fringe you’ve ever seen in your life and edgy fishnet gloves – it’s iconic.

