Some Milwaukee ministers are accusing the City of Milwaukee of illegally taxing religious institutions and then foreclosing on those that fail to pay. The Rev. Jesse Jackson Jr. is expected to join local ministers from Pastors United, the NAACP Milwaukee branch, Milwaukee Inner city Congregations Allied for Hope, or MICAH, and Souls to the Polls during a protest Tuesday of what they are calling “Tax and Take” by the city.

26 DAYS AGO