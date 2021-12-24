ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Pittsburgh Weather: Christmas Eve Rain Chances

By Ron Smiley
CBS Pittsburgh
CBS Pittsburgh
 2 days ago

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — It’s Christmas Eve…. and it doesn’t feel very ‘Christmas-y” right now.

High temperatures will be in the mid to upper 50’s today. That’s nearly 20 degrees warmer than average for this time of the year.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2DlsL5_0dVFc5fM00

(Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center)

Christmas Day temperatures have a solid chance to hit the 60 degree mark. I believe the last 60 degree Christmas we have seen was all the way back in 1982 when we hit 66 for the high.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4gN4PH_0dVFc5fM00

(Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center)

The record high for Christmas Day is 67 degrees.

Skies will remain overcast today with just an isolated chance for rain this afternoon into the evening. Morning temperatures are in the mid to upper 40s. Noon temperatures will be in the low 50s. Winds will be out of the southwest at around 5-10mph.

Christmas day will be warmer. I have highs on Christmas hitting 60 with rain showers around through the day. Rain will be heaviest in the morning to perhaps the early afternoon as the cool front slides through. Rain should go from widespread to more isolated to scattered after 3:00 p.m. on Christmas day.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2eZq34_0dVFc5fM00

(Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center)

With one week to go in the month, average temperatures are currently running 4.5 degrees warmer than average. This is the warmest December we have seen in nearly a decade, having to go back to 2015 to see a warmer start to the month. 2012 was also warmer. At this point this month’s average monthly temperature looks to almost certainly be above 40 degrees. That will put us in the top ten in December temperatures in the record books. No worries though, winter will arrive at some point over the next month.

WEATHER LINKS:
Current Conditions | School Delays & Closings | Local Radar | Weather App | Photos

Stay up to date with the KDKA app, which you can download here.

CBS Pittsburgh

CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh, PA
