Public Health

Japan health panel approves Merck’s oral COVID-19 treatment

By Thompson Reuters
 2 days ago
TOKYO (Reuters) – A Japanese health ministry panel on Friday recommended approval of the COVID-19 antiviral pill developed by Merck & Co Inc, part of Prime Minister Fumio Kishida’s plan to roll out new treatments by year-end as concerns rise about the Omicron variant. The panel’s decision...

The Independent

Oxford AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine ‘preventing lagged rise in deaths’

The use of the Oxford AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine in vulnerable people may be resulting in a lower death toll in the UK compared to Europe according to the former chief of the country’s vaccine taskforce.Clive Dix said the durable cellular immunity response produced by the AZ jab can potentially “last for life”.The Oxford/AstraZeneca jab was approved last December, and vaccines were initially rolled out among the older and the most vulnerable in society.Mr Dix told The Daily Telegraph: “If you look across Europe, with the rise in cases, there’s also a corresponding lagged rise in deaths, but not in...
WORLD
CBS DFW

Feds Pause Shipments Of Two Monoclonal Antibody Treatments Not Effective Against Omicron Variant Of COVID-19

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – The Texas Department of State Health Services (DSHS) said this week it’s been notified by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services that it’s pausing all shipments of two monoclonal antibody treatments: Regeneron and Bamete. That’s because the state said recent studies show the two treatments have “significantly decreased efficacy” against the Omicron variant. The CDC estimates the Omicron variant is causing more than 90 percent of the COVID-19 cases in Texas and other surrounding states. Until now, Regeneron and Bamete have been effective fighting against the original virus and Delta variant and  keeping those who test positive...
PUBLIC HEALTH
KTLA

Here are the COVID-19 therapies available in the U.S.

The U.S. recently added two new weapons to its small arsenal against the coronavirus: pills that patients can take at home to treat COVID-19. The drugs from Pfizer and Merck join a handful of other therapies that have been shown to blunt the worst effects of the virus. But each treatment has different advantages and […]
PHARMACEUTICALS
Corydon Times-Republican

FDA Gives OK to Merck Antiviral At-Home COVID-19 Pill

FDA Gives OK to Merck Antiviral At-Home COVID-19 Pill. THURSDAY, Dec. 23, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- Many Americans now have two oral antiviral pills that can be taken at home to treat a fresh case of COVID-19. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Thursday approved the emergency use of the molnupiravir pill from Merck for the treatment of mild-to-moderate COVID-19 in people who have just tested positive.
PUBLIC HEALTH
pharmaceutical-technology.com

FDA grants EUA for Merck-Ridgeback’s oral Covid-19 antiviral molnupiravir

The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has granted Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) for Merck (MSD) and Ridgeback Biotherapeutics’ oral antiviral, molnupiravir, for adult patients with mild to moderate Covid-19. In October this year, the company sought FDA EUA for the experimental pill. The treatment is intended for use...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
10NEWS

Pfizer sends out 1st shipment of COVID-19 oral antiviral treatment

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Pfizer has officially sent out the first shipment of its COVID-19 oral antiviral treatment. The shipment left the Memphis, Tennessee distribution center Thursday afternoon, the pharmaceutical company posted on Twitter. While this treatment is not approved, the Food and Drug Administration authorized it for emergency use...
MEMPHIS, TN
cruisinmaine.com

Second Oral Pill Approved for COVID-19

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has authorized a second pill to battle the rising tide of omicron infections. The authorization for Merck’s molnupiravir COVID-19 pill comes just one day after Pfizer’s Paxlovid approval.
PHARMACEUTICALS
Reuters

U.S. authorizes Merck pill as second at-home COVID-19 treatment

(Reuters) -The U.S. on Thursday authorized Merck & Co's antiviral pill for COVID-19 for certain high-risk adult patients, a day after giving a broader go-ahead to a similar but more effective treatment here from Pfizer Inc. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration said Merck’s drug could be used when other...
PUBLIC HEALTH
AFP

US regulator authorizes Merck's Covid pill

The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on Thursday authorized Merck's Covid pill for high-risk adults, a day after green lighting a similar but more effective drug by Pfizer amid a winter surge of cases driven by Omicron. While vaccines and boosters remain the foremost tools in the fight against the pandemic, experts have welcomed the addition of the new oral treatments, which inhibit the virus' ability to replicate and should withstand variants. FDA scientist Patrizia Cavazzoni told reporters the two authorizations have expanded "the arsenal of treatment options available to the public" and would help alleviate the burden on the nation's health care system. The pill developed by Merck, called molnupiravir, is taken within five days of symptom onset and was shown in a trial of 1,400 participants to reduce Covid hospitalizations and deaths by 30 percent among at-risk people.
INDUSTRY
investing.com

U.S. authorizes Pfizer oral COVID-19 treatment, first for at-home use

(Reuters) -The United States on Wednesday authorized Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE)'s antiviral COVID-19 pill for people ages 12 and older at risk of severe illness, the first oral and at-home treatment as well as a new tool against the fast-spreading Omicron variant. Pfizer's antiviral regimen, Paxlovid, was nearly 90% effective in...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Reuters

Philippines approves Merck's COVID-19 pill for at-risk patients

MANILA, Dec 23 (Reuters) - The Philippines on Thursday approved emergency use of Merck & Co Inc's (MRK.N)COVID-19 treatment pill for adult patients at risk of developing severe illness as it tries to boosts the country's arsenal of drugs to fight new variants. It also approved the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Reuters

GSK-Vir antibody COVID-19 therapy to be tested in large UK study

(Reuters) - GSK and Vir Biotechnology’s antibody-based COVID-19 drug is being studied as a possible treatment for hospitalised patients in a large British study looking into coronavirus therapies, researchers said on Thursday. The RECOVERY trial will test sotrovimab as the Omicron variant spreads, its website said, with an “urgent...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
