ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Accidents

At least 38 people are dead and around 100 more injured after a ferry caught fire in Bangladesh

By Sinéad Baker
Insider
Insider
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GHsiA_0dVFc18S00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1UZIo8_0dVFc18S00
The burnt passenger ferry is seen anchored on the bank of Sugandha River which caught on a fire that killed several dozens in Jhalalathi, Bangladesh, December 24, 2021.

REUTERS/Stringer

  • At least 38 people are dead after a ferry caught fire in Bangladesh, officials said.
  • The death toll could increase as around 100 are injured and many are in critical condition, they said.
  • Some people drowned after jumping from the flaming ship, the BBC reported .

A ferry caught on fire in Bangladesh on Friday, killing at least 38 people and injuring hundreds more.

Reuters reported the death toll , citing Kalam Hossain Bhuiyan, a senior fire service official.

"We have recovered 38 bodies so far," he said, according to Reuters.

Officials said around 100 people were injured, the BBC reported .

The ferry was going from Dhaka, Bangladesh's capital, to the town of Barguna, Bhuiyan said.

It was going via Jhalakathi, a district in southern Bangladesh, where the burnt ship is now located.

Zohor Ali, the administrator of Jhalakathi, said that some people are still missing and others have been brought to hospital where some are in critical condition, Reuters reported.

He said the death toll could reach 50.

Some people drowned after jumping from the flaming ship, the BBC reported.

The cause of the fire is unclear, Reuters reported.

Read the original article on Insider

Comments / 824

John Fairbait
2d ago

Fire saftey may be the most dangerous thing you'll encounter in another country. Developed world countries are just starting to get the idea of prevention

Reply(11)
65
Kimberly Young
1d ago

WHY !!! would you say such a thing. God had nothing to do with all those people that died. it is the humans that made that mistake. . 4 years ago my dad and my brother and my uncle and two really good friends. died from heart attacks. and each one was a month apart. not one time did I blame God. not one time did I ask God why did you let them die. I did ask God to help me get through it. because the pain was unbearable. all I can say.is GOD was there for me....... God does not let people die. he is there when people do die to comfort them in so many ways. . I am praying that the families that lost a loved ones through this tragedy. we'll find peace and comfort. I know it's going to be hard for them and it's going to take a while. but I know praying to God will help. it has certainly helped me to get over what I've gone through. that's all I can say.

Reply(18)
57
Tara Sopher
1d ago

I am so sorry for the ignorent people who have answered with stupid replies. Either you, have no family members or they have just realized that even your brain is tryingto leave your skull, it's been captive your whole life. You are a very sad soul. I believe that you should keep your mouthshut. OPEN YOUR EYES! KARMA is just around the corner waiting for you. Good luck!!

Reply(27)
71
Related
CNN

Madagascar boat accident kills at least 83 people; police chief swims 12 hours to shore after helicopter crash at site

(CNN) — A boat accident off the coast of northeastern Madagascar on Monday killed at least 83 people, the country's maritime agency said on Wednesday. Fifty people have been rescued and five are still missing, a spokesperson for the Maritime and River Port Agency (APMF) told CNN. The boat, which was carrying 138 people, sank late on Monday night, according to the APMF.
ACCIDENTS
The Independent

Sicily: Death toll rises to seven and two still missing as multiple buildings collapse in gas explosion

Four more bodies have been pulled out of the rubble of several houses which collapsed after a suspected gas explosion in Sicily.The total death toll of the disaster in the town of Ravanusa, a small community of 11,000 people close to the southern coast of Sicily, has now risen to at least seven people.However, two others are missing and believed to still be trapped in the ruins of the four buildings which were mostly destroyed in the blast on Saturday evening.Sniffer dogs have been brought in to search the rubble and the emergency services are working 24-hour shifts through the...
ACCIDENTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bangladesh#Accident#Reuters Stringer#Reuters#Jhalakathi
Outsider.com

Massive Fire Kills At Least 39 Aboard a Ferry

Fires often devastate everything in their paths. Unfortunately, a recent fire on the water has left at least 39 people dead and countless more injured. The massive fire started aboard a crowded ferry early on Christmas Eve. At least 72 people experienced injuries from the blaze. The incident happened in...
ACCIDENTS
CBS News

Truck crash in Mexico kills at least 53 people and injures 54

A cargo truck jammed with people who appeared to be Central American migrants rolled over and crashed into a pedestrian bridge over on a highway in southern Mexico on Thursday, killing at least 53 people and injuring dozens more, authorities reported. The federal Attorney General's Office said the preliminary estimate...
ACCIDENTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
BBC
The Independent

Woman bailed after house fire that killed four young boys

A woman who was arrested after two sets of twins died in a house fire in south London has been bailed.The 27-year-old was detained on suspicion of child neglect after the blaze ripped through the mid-terrace house on Collingwood Road, Sutton south London, shortly before 7pm on Thursday.She will return to a south London police station in mid-January, the Metropolitan Police said.Brothers Kyson and Bryson, aged four, and Leyton and Logan aged three, died in the fire after being left home alone.Their father Dalton Hoath has described them as “bright, caring, loveable boys”.Mr Hoath said in a statement...
ACCIDENTS
Metro International

At least 49 people killed in Mexico trailer road accident

TUXTLA GUTIERREZ, Mexico (Reuters) -At least 49 people, most of them migrants from Central America, died in a trailer crash in the southern Mexican state of Chiapas, officials said on Thursday, in one of the worst road accidents to hit the country in recent years. The accident occurred when a...
ACCIDENTS
The Associated Press

Factory boiler blast kills 6 in eastern India, injures 6

PATNA, India (AP) — A factory boiler exploded in eastern India on Sunday, killing at least six workers and injuring six others, police said. Rescuers were looking for any workers who may be trapped in the rubble of the factory that produced food snacks in an industrial area 95 kilometers (60 miles) north of Patna, the Bihar state capital.
ACCIDENTS
KRQE News 13

Miami-bound flight crashes, killing music producer and eight others

DOMINICAN REPUBLIC (Nexstar) – A private plane carrying eight people, including music producer ‘Flow La Movie,’ crashed while making an emergency landing at Las Americas Airport in the Dominican Republic on Wednesday, the plane’s operator has confirmed. All seven passengers and two crew members were killed in the crash, according to Helidosa Aviation Group. The […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
Scrubs Magazine

Man Pronounced Dead Wakes Up in Morgue Freezer

One man got a second chance at life after his doctors believed him to be dead. A motorcycle accident left him in the hospital with no signs of life. It wasn’t until the next day when his family visited the morgue when the man woke up. The next time you...
ACCIDENTS
CBS Minnesota

Investigation Continues After 2 Young Girls Die In House Fire: ‘They Were Very, Very Loved By Everyone’

LIBERTY TOWNSHIP, Minn. (WCCO) — Investigators are still looking into a fire that took the lives of two little girls. On Thursday morning, two days before Christmas, a house was charred and blackened in Liberty Township, 15 miles from Bemidji. Two little girls were trapped inside. “They were very close, they’re inseparable,” said Kayla Stellick, their aunt. “AceLynn was more outgoing than RaeLynn, she was, you know, the shy one.” Six-year-old AceLynn and 5-year-old RaeLynn were spending the night at their grandmother’s house when a fire broke out. The family doesn’t know how it started. “The girls were with their grandma while Amber (their...
BEMIDJI, MN
Insider

Insider

229K+
Followers
19K+
Post
88M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know.

 https://www.insider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy