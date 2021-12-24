List of local trash pickup changes for Christmas, New Year's holidays

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - Christmas and New Year's Day both fall on weekends this year which means trash pickup schedules across Hampton Roads will not be effected too much.

Here's a look at when you'll need to put the bins out by city.

Portsmouth

Normal Friday trash, recycling, and bulk collections will not be collected on Christmas Eve or on New Year’s Eve. These normal Friday routes will be collected in advance on Wednesdays, December 22 and December 29.

Hampton

There will be no change in garbage, recycling and bulk waste collection schedules.

Newport News

There will be no change in garbage, recycling and bulk waste collection schedules for the weeks of December 19 and 26.

Suffolk

Trash regularly scheduled for pickup on Friday, December 24, 2021 will still be collected on Friday. Regular recycling routes for the 25th will be collected on the 26th.

In addition, from December 28, 2021 through January 7, 2022, the Suffolk Department of Public Works Refuse Division will collect all Christmas trees and boxes as a special collection.

Virginia Beach

There will be no change in garbage, recycling and bulk waste collection schedules.

Williamsburg

The holiday does not affect trash, recycling or leaf collections in Williamsburg. It is a Blue Route Week for leaf collection.

Norfolk

There will be no change in garbage, recycling and bulk waste collection schedules.