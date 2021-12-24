ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health

Tips for better sleep

wbiw.com
 2 days ago

INDIANA – People often overlook an important factor that contributes to good health – sleep. Quality sleep – or lack of it – affects nearly every aspect of physical, mental, and emotional health. It helps lower the risk for certain diseases and conditions, including high blood pressure, heart disease, stroke, depression,...

www.wbiw.com

Comments / 0

Related
moneytalksnews.com

Going to Bed at This Hour Might Protect Your Heart

Heart disease is the leading killer of Americans. But by going to bed between the hours of 10 p.m. and 11 p.m., you may lower your risk of developing this condition, according to a recent study published in European Heart Journal – Digital Health. Researchers found that compared with falling...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Cadrene Heslop

How Sleeping On Your Side Affects Your Body

According to the National Library of Medicine, we spend a third of our lives asleep. Seventy-four percent of the population prefer to sleep on their side. The 2012 study further reveals that 16 percent of people sleep on their stomachs. And the remaining 10 percent lie on their back. Since we sleep for most of our lives, it's good to know the effect on the body.
asapland.com

Reasons For Sleeping Too Much

Sleeping too much is a sign of something being wrong with our body. It also reflects our lifestyle and habits. As it affects health and moods, we should definitely know why do we sleep too much and how to prevent this situation. Sleeping too much for long time can lead...
HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Indiana State
marthastewart.com

Foods and Drinks to Avoid When You're Struggling with Anxiety and Stress

Anxiety and chronic stress are caused by several different things and can often be influenced by lifestyle, environmental, and biological factors. Because of this, treatment options must be tailored to the individual patient and may include therapy, medication, and lifestyle changes. For some, these shifts might also include watching what you eat or drink. Ahead, several foods and beverages that negatively impact stress and anxiety.
NUTRITION
LIVESTRONG.com

How Bad Is It Really to Sleep on Your Stomach?

If you asked a room full of people how they like to sleep, you'd probably get a slightly different answer from each person. Some like to sleep on their side, hugging a pillow, while others prefer to stay on their back all night. And you may even meet one or two people who get their best shut-eye facedown.
HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sleep Medicine#Sleep Study#Caffeine#Stress Management#Sleep Cycle#Md#Iu Health Physicians
LiveScience

Can drinking warm milk really help you fall asleep?

When heading to bed, people often do a variety of rituals to help them prepare for a restful night's sleep, such as taking a warm bath or doing nighttime yoga. But what about the time-honored tradition of drinking a cup of warm milk before getting under the covers? Is there any scientific evidence that drinking a tall glass will make you sleepy?
HEALTH
thenevadaview.com

10 scientifically proven ways to fall asleep faster

In this article, we are going to give you 10 such actionable points that you can adhere to right from today itself to find sleep faster. Of course, some of the substances include alcohol or narcotic substances that may generate wakefulness. On the other hand, there are some pills that you got to avoid as well. These normally include pills that cure narcolepsy such as Modaheal 200.
MEDITATION
safetyandhealthmagazine.com

Prioritize sleep, manage fatigue: New tip sheet for health care workers

Darien, IL — Promoting heathy sleep habits among health care workers is the goal of a new tip sheet from the American Academy of Sleep Medicine. According to a recent study published in AASM’s Journal of Clinical Sleep Medicine, the percentage of acute insomnia among health care workers rose to 64 during the early months of the COVID-19 pandemic – up from 44.5% before the public health crisis. In 2020, the academy published a position statement that declared sleep loss an overlooked contributing factor to physician burnout.
PUBLIC HEALTH
safeandhealthylife.com

9 Best Tips To Keep A Healthy Sleep Schedule

The National Sleep Foundation reports that the average person needs seven or more hours of sleep each night to function at an optimum level. While it may seem like only lazy people need this much sleep, there are many reasons why you might need it too. Sleep is essential to...
HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Obesity
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Heart Disease
MindBodyGreen

Sleep Experts Spill 5 Must-Have Tips For Feeling Less Drained This Winter

Our editors have independently chosen the products listed on this page. If you purchase something mentioned in this article, we may earn a small commission. Our sleep is far from static, tending instead to ebb and flow throughout the year. Some might find it easy to snooze through long days of summer, while others might treat winter as their personal hibernation period.
HEALTH
Well+Good

4 Things Experts Taught Us About Eating for Better Sleep in 2021

From your mattress to how much coffee you chugged during the day to your bedroom’s mood lighting, there are so. many. things. that can affect our quality of sleep, and that includes the food that we eat, too. Thankfully, this year we learned a ton about eating for better sleep from our go-to RDs and sleep experts to help us step up our game in 2022. This includes the optimal times to eat without messing with your sleep cycle and what healthy, melatonin-rich snack one RD recommends keeping stashed on your nightstand for pre-bedtime snacking.
LIFESTYLE
momblogsociety.com

The Importance of Sleep

Sleep is a natural and vital bodily function which allows both our bodies and minds to recharge and re-energize. Sleep is so important as it allows us to focus, concentrate and complete daily tasks each day. Those who do not achieve the right amount of sleep each night can be left feeling lethargic, un-motivated, and distracted. On average adults should be sleeping between 7-9 hours per night, with children and teenagers requiring considerably more sleep per night since their bodies and minds are still growing and developing. When working on your fitness and wellbeing as a personal goal, whether this is for your health or your mental wellbeing, your sleep cycle should be considered. Despite the short-term negative effects, a lack of sleep can have on the body, it can also impact our health in the long-term as Wellbeing365 explains.
HEALTH
fairfieldcitizenonline.com

A Better Night's Sleep Starts with 40 percent off This Memory Foam Mattress

Everybody needs sleep to do their best. But for entrepreneurs, sleep is even more crucial to doing their best work. And where does a great night's sleep start? On your mattress, of course. If you're in the market for a new mattress, consider upgrading to the GhostBed® 11" Memory Foam Cooling Mattress while it's on sale at 40 percent off for a limited time.
LIFESTYLE
bizjournals

5 tips to find a better work-life balance

At times, we all may feel like we are working nonstop, stressed, and not finding time for our personal lives. However, it this is a consistent feeling, your work-life balance may need some help so you feel more fulfilled. Here are five tips to bring your work and life back into balance.
CAREER DEVELOPMENT & ADVICE
T3.com

Seasonal Affective Disorder: 5 soothing sleep tips for SAD sufferers

Seasonal affective disorder (SAD), also known as winter depression, affects nearly two million people in the UK. Longer nights, shorter daylight hours and falling temperatures can have a serious impact on people's mood and mental health, and it can have a similar effect on sleep patterns, resulting in disturbed nights and difficulty getting up in the morning.
MENTAL HEALTH
Wrcbtv.com

The Importance of Finding Your Optimal Sleep Temperature

Originally Posted On: https://www.beehiveheatingandair.com/the-importance-of-finding-your-optimal-sleep-temperature/. When was the last time you had a really great night’s sleep?. Many of us spend more of our waking day than we’d like to admit fantasizing about our return to the sheets, but when we eventually get there, the experience is often less than...
SCIENCE

Comments / 0

Community Policy