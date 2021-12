Green Bay K Mason Crosby made all three of his extra points along with his lone 32 yard field goal as the Packers beat the Browns 24-22 in Week 16. Crosby was perfect for the Packers yet again as they squeezed out another narrow win in Week 16. While this is exactly what Green Bay needs from their kicker, fantasy managers might be a little frustrated as Crosby has only had one field goal attempt in three straight games. With such a high octane offense you would think this stat would eventually even out and flip in favor of increased attempts but this has yet to be the case for the last month. In Week 17 the Packers face the Vikings where Crosby will offer a similar floor with upside dependent on a potential increase in attempts.

NFL ・ 2 HOURS AGO