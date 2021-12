Ford v Chevy is one of the oldest rivalries in the automotive industry and it’s still going strong today. However, instead of watching a C8 Corvette or Camaro ZR1 race a Ford GT MKII or Shelby GT500, we get something more vintage with this drag race. A 1969 Chevrolet Camaro Yenko throws down versus a 1970 Ford Torino Super Cobra Jet. It’s definitely a bit of an odd pairing, but sometimes doing these mismatches can result in some interesting races, particularly when there might be some modifications which fall in line with Factory Stock rules.

CARS ・ 4 DAYS AGO