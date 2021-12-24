ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oil prices ease, focus shifts to next OPEC+ move

By Thompson Reuters
Shore News Network
Shore News Network
 2 days ago
LONDON (Reuters) -Brent crude futures snapped a three-day rally on Friday in light trading before the Christmas holidays, but the benchmark ended the week higher, with the market focusing on next steps by OPEC+ and the impact of the Omicron variant. Brent crude futures settled 71 cents lower at...

AFP

Climate crisis puts oil in the crosshairs, but dependence persists

The climate crisis has put the end of oil onto the agenda, but achieving that is a colossal task given the world economy's deep dependence on petroleum. "In 2021, several developments showed clearly that (the petroleum) industry doesn't have a future," said Romain Ioualalen at the activist group Oil Change International. The International Energy Agency warned in May that an immediate halt to new investment in fossil projects is needed if the world is to reach net-zero carbon emissions by 2050 and to stand any chance of limiting warming to 1.5C. The call was a revolution for an agency created in the wake of the first 1970 oil shock to protect the energy security of rich, oil-consuming nations.
ENVIRONMENT
Reuters

U.S. stocks end at record high, oil prices rise as Omicron fears abate

NEW YORK, Dec 23 (Reuters) - The S&P 500 notched a record-high close on Thursday, with oil prices also rising, as investors and traders were optimistic about positive economic data and discounted the impact of the Omicron coronavirus variant on the economy, even as COVID-19 case counts soar. Stocks rose...
STOCKS
Shore News Network

China’s offshore listing rules seen easing market uncertainty

HONG KONG (Reuters) – China’s plan to tighten scrutiny over mainland companies’ overseas share sales is likely to ease the regulatory uncertainty that roiled financial markets this year and stalled offshore listings, bankers and analysts said. But the securities regulator’s new filing-based system, designed to rein in...
ECONOMY
OilPrice.com

Tight Crude Inventories Push Oil Prices Back To Mid-$70s

Oil prices have risen back to the mid-$70s this week as a result of tighter U.S. crude inventories and a force majeure on Libyan crude oil exports. The interdependence of oil prices and Omicron news updates has subsided somewhat this week as the overall decline in US crude stocks and the Libyan supply disruption have been moving prices upwards. Despite US crude supply hovering around 11.6-11.7 million b/d, robust demand triggered another week-on-week decline in inventories at a whopping 4.7 million barrels. Libya degenerating into another bout of internal strife has taken off some 300,000 b/d of crude in an instant, providing a welcome Christmas gift for the oil bulls. As of Tuesday, Brent traded around $75.5 per barrel whilst US benchmark WTI was last seen around $73 per barrel.
TRAFFIC
rigzone.com

Top Headlines: Oil May Hit $380 Per Barrel and More

Check out some of Rigzone's top stories this week. Here are some of Rigzone’s top stories during the last week, just in case you missed them…. According to one scenario published in Lukoil’s recent Global Energy Perspectives to 2050 report, world oil prices could hit $380 per barrel in 2050.
TRAFFIC
MarketWatch

Oil ends higher ahead of Christmas holiday as omicron worries fade

Oil futures rose for a third straight day Thursday in the final session ahead of the Christmas holiday, boosted as worries over the effect of the omicron variant of the coronavirus on fuel demand faded, analysts said. West Texas Intermediate crude for February delivery rose $1.03, or 1.4%, to end at $73.79 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange.
TRAFFIC
rigzone.com

Oil Up on Bullish Omicron and Inventory Data

Factors driving oil futures are leaning towards higher prices. Oil settled above $73 a barrel for the first time in four weeks as signs that the omicron Covid-19 variant may be less severe than previous strains eased concerns about a demand hit. West Texas Intermediate futures in New York closed...
TRAFFIC
FXStreet.com

Market focusing on the next step by OPEC+ and the impact of the Omicron variant

The USDINR pair made a gap-down opening at 75.16 levels and traded in the range of 75.01-75.16 with a downside bias. The pair finally closed at 75.02 levels. The Reserve Bank of India set the reference rate at 75.1462 levels. The USDINR pair continue to slip today amid continued optimism among investors that the global economic recovery remained on track despite Omicron variant-led surge in COVID-19 infections.
MARKETS
CNBC

Brent crude futures snap three-day rally in thin trade

Brent crude futures slid 29 cents, or 0.4%, to $76.56 a barrel by 0205 GMT, following a 2.1% gain in the previous session. The benchmark was still on track for a weekly gain of about 4%. U.S. markets are closed on Friday for the Christmas holiday. Oil prices have recovered...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Independent

Asian stock markets follow Wall St up as omicron fears ease

Asian stock markets rose Friday after Wall Street hit a new high as fears of the coronavirus's omicron variant eased.Tokyo, Hong Kong and Sydney advanced. Shanghai declined.Wall Street s benchmark S&P 500 index rose 0.6% on Thursday in the last U.S. trading session before Christmas.Investor anxiety has mounted as omicron spread but moderated after authorities said it might cause less severe illness. President Joe Biden called for more vaccinations and testing but announced no plans for travel restrictions.Omicron looks like a “short-term disruption” instead of a “destructive headwind that knocks the economy off its course,” Edward Moya of Oanda...
STOCKS
investing.com

Oil Trims Weekly Gain as Thin Trading Volumes Boost Volatility

(Bloomberg) -- Brent oil fell as as trading volumes thinned moving into the holiday period, but was still heading for a weekly gain on signs that the omicron variant of the virus may be less severe than previous strains. Futures in London slipped 0.5% toward $76 a barrel on Friday....
TRAFFIC
FOXBusiness

Are US stocks and bonds trading on Christmas Eve?

U.S. stocks finished the holiday-shortened week with gains. The equity and bond markets will be closed Friday, Christmas Eve. There will also be no futures trading Friday. Trading resumes Sunday at 6 p.m. ET. Asian stock markets were mixed Friday after Wall Street hit a new high as fears of...
STOCKS
