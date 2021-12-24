How to navigate omicron this holiday season

As we approach our second Christmas at the mercy of a virus that just won’t quit, one would think people would have accepted that supply chain issues and other Covid-related problems might mean low stock and delayed deliveries, as has been the case for going on two years. But after speaking to business owners and frontline retail staff, it seems this is far from true.
Tips on how to navigate the holidays with loved ones experiencing Alzheimer's. Tips on how to navigate the holidays with loved ones experiencing Alzheimer's. Ribbon cutting for Innovation Campus brings excitement to students, Martin County Schools. First Home for the Holidaze event spreads Christmas cheer. New Bern Gift Expo helps...
BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Who could have “gnome” that friendly bearded characters in cute hats would be dominating this year’s holiday decor? Holiday gnomes are popping up everywhere this season, from cozy bedding to festive entertaining essentials. They’ve even become one of the season’s top-selling characters featured on novelty clothing, right […]
For retailers expecting a rush from last-minute shoppers on Friday, footfall on holiday’s big shopping days suggest moderate buying at best.
This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week, $3 / Week, SJ Promo- 25% off and $15 a Month members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read.
Most of us tip the people who help us during the year. But this year, coming out of the pandemic, you might want to bump it up just a little. Laura Benkahla is a salon owner who has really felt the effects of the pandemic at her salon in Florence.
The holidays are around the corner and coming up sooner than you think! Do you know what you’re buying yet for everyone on your list? Small Business Expert and host of the upcoming DearFoundHer podcast, Lindsay Pinchuk, says that now more than ever is the time to support small businesses recently sharing 85+ female founded gift ideas for her first ever Dear FoundHer holiday gift guide.
I’ve been grading a lot of papers this week. As a professor, grading is one of the most time intensive things I do — partly because I tend to assign papers, not tests. Tests have right or wrong answers. But papers don’t. A good paper, in my view, tries to convince the reader that an idea or argument is important. This can be done through logic, through empirical evidence, or through an anecdote or personal experience.
November and December sales could be up as much as 11.5% from 2020, according to the National Retail Federation. Sales may potentially reach $859 billion this holiday season. Author and USA Today's retail and workplace correspondent Charisse Jones told "CBS Mornings" that sales are up because Americans have been looking forward to the holiday season.
With the latest rounds of PlayStation Plus titles and PlayStation Store holiday sales seemingly set to bring newer players plenty of content to enjoy at the turn of the new year, a next-gen PlayStation 5 console certainly seems like a worthwhile gift for any gamer. Here is a holiday 2021...
The holidays are a time where family and friends get together and celebrate, but with that, often comes added stress. To get through any difficulties co-parenting during this time of year, divorce attorney Erin Levine is sharing her top tips with ET. Levine has helped many former couples in her...
Big boost for telehealth in New Hampshire's North Country. A big investment in telehealth in northern New Hampshire for young families. In this week's In the Garden Sharon Meyer and Charlie Nardozzi are getting creative with cacti for Christmas. Using storytelling to teach about Kwanzaa. Updated: 6 hours ago. Karen...
The typical holiday rush to malls and other retail outlets on "Super Saturday" fell by 26 percent compared to 2019. Melissa Gonzalez, CEO and founder of retail strategist Lionesque Group, told Cheddar that shopping habits had already been changing. "I just think there's a shift in general. And then there's just a lot more pre-planning, and I don't think that's going to go away," she said. "You saw a lot of holiday gift guides go out earlier and deals go out earlier, so I think that's just going to be a trend going forward." She also discussed how cryptocurrency is going to play a role in retail in 2022.
According to Shipmatrix, 3.4 billion parcels are expected to ship in the US this holiday season. To manage, UPS announced it would hire 100,000 seasonal employees. Fedex brought on 90,000, and Amazon hired 150,000. Insider asked delivery drivers around the country how customers can ensure their work runs smoothly. The...
In the latest edition of our Holiday Handbook, NBC investigative and consumer correspondent Vicky Nguyen lays out all the ways to take advantage of the last few days before Christmas. She recommends shopping in person to make sure you have your gifts in time, and also has other last-minute gift ideas for all the procrastinators out there.Dec. 23, 2021.
Secondhand shopping is on the rise this holiday season as more Americans turn to retailers like The RealReal and ThredUp. Recent surveys indicates consumers are increasingly interested in sustainable purchases and cost effectiveness. Thrifted gifts have also become more popular as secondhand shopping becomes destigmatized. Between the supply chain crisis...
Here are the top 5 items consumer watchdogs suggest we NOT buy at Walmart. The reasons not to buy vary from price to quality. It's not the taste that’s the problem. It’s the price. Walmart sells peanut butter at a higher price than other stores. The difference isn't huge but will add up over a period of time.
When you buy something online it can be a giant pain to return it. It can also be a pain to the retailer you bought it from. According to Business Insider, big retailers like Target, Walmart, and Amazon are issuing refunds for customers when they want to return something then bought but then telling them to keep the merchandise.
Comments / 0