Relief workers paying Kentucky back for favors

In my long experience as a reporter and legislative staffer covering several natural disasters, volunteers from one particular state have seemingly always been present to help provide relief to victims.

I saw people from this particular state arrive soon after mighty Hurricane Katrina struck the Mississippi Coast and adjacent states in 2005. I’m sure some volunteers from the state were there when Hurricane Camille roared ashore in the same area in 1969, but I was out of the country then.

In 2018 when Hurricane Michael made a landing across the Florida Panhandle and Southwest Georgia, I remember volunteers from this particular state setting up shop in Blakely, Georgia. A group of them worshipped at Blakely First United Methodist Church.

Where were these good souls coming from? They arrived from Kentucky, where they’re now receiving help for their own people after the disastrous tornado that recently struck Mayfield and nearby locales. The national response to their needs has been terrific. Students at North Pike Elementary School near Summit are sending a busload of toys to Mayfield, for example. Good for those Mississippi youngsters.

An example describing Kentucky folks' goodness toward Mississippi after Katrina was in this editorial in the Bowling Green, Kentucky, Daily News on Sept. 14, 2005:

“Last week, 70 Kentucky State Police officers from across the state descended on Mississippi and Louisiana to assist local law enforcement agencies in restoring law and order. Detective Brad Harper of the KSP’s Bowling Green post said if they could help just one person affected by the disaster, the trip would be worth it. This is the kind of spirit that we as Americans pride ourselves on.”

When Hurricane Ida left millions in Mississippi and Louisiana without power last year, a tattoo shop owner in Louisville, Kentucky, Sean Smallwood, who has done relief work after 22 such storms, arrived in our region the same day as the hurricane. He handed out ice and water for days. The Kentucky National Guard’s Military Police Command joined to assist the recovery.

I know Mississippi well enough to know that further relief efforts are being planned throughout this state for Kentucky to return the love to the devastated people there. I know that because I have been a part of two such relief groups. I must tell their stories.

Around 1992, a group of us from Jackson’s Galloway United Methodist Church descended on tiny Gasconade, Missouri, to help restore a community center and church for the town’s 300 people after a monstrous flood on the Missouri and Gasconade rivers. I was a mere gofer among a dozen talented folks, due to my total lack of mechanical and carpentry skills.

I forgot to say that the multipurpose building was also used as the town saloon, which raised eyebrows and a snicker or two upon our return to Jackson.

In 1994, a flood on the Flint River covered a large part of Southwest Georgia, mostly in and around Albany. A retired U.S. Marine veteran of Vietnam living in Jackson, the late Bernie Ryder, collected a tractor-trailer load of supplies to take to thousands of flood victims. The Clarion Ledger sent me to Georgia with Ryder, a professional chef, to write about his relief efforts.

Ryder’s work was amazing, but that’s not the whole story. While there, I made a connection with a 30-year Georgia educator I’d known when I was stationed at a Navy base in Albany. In 1970, she was just starting her career and I was leaving the military. That friend, Mary Lee Chandler, is now my wife of 25 years.

Mac Gordon is a native of McComb. He is a retired newspaperman. He can be reached at macmarygordon@gmail.com.