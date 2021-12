His team is among those that have already clobbered the Charlotte Hornets, taking them apart with precision and ease in a double-digit victory. So he’s more than qualified to offer up his take, given it’s a requirement on his job description to be as knowledgeable about the personnel scattered throughout the league as possible. Perhaps in a cheery, festive holiday mood, the high-ranking Western Conference team official didn’t dump on the Hornets when asked for his thoughts on their roster.

NBA ・ 6 HOURS AGO