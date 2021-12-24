ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

Seven police agencies in east-central Wisconsin achieve full accreditation from state group

By Duke Behnke, Appleton Post-Crescent
The Post-Crescent
The Post-Crescent
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3w1NMo_0dVFYmGY00

Reader question: Which police departments in the area are accredited?

Answer: The Wisconsin Law Enforcement Accreditation Group (WILEAG) lists 41 agencies statewide that have achieved full accreditation, which is good for three years.

In east-central Wisconsin, seven agencies hold the distinction:

  • Fond du Lac Police Department (accreditation in 2020)
  • Fox Crossing Police Department (accreditation in 2021)
  • Grand Chute Police Department (reaccreditation in 2020)
  • Menasha Police Department (reaccreditation in 2021)
  • Neenah Police Department (accreditation in 2019)
  • Oshkosh Police Department (reaccreditation in 2018; it's on a four-year cycle due to also being nationally accredited)
  • Winnebago County Sheriff's Office (​reaccreditation in 2019)

To achieve full accreditation, the agencies must meet 242 professional standards. They also must submit annual reports attesting to continued compliance with the standards.

In addition, WILEAG lists the Chilton, Kiel and Wrightstown police departments under its Core Standards Verification Program, meaning they met 49 standards.

WATCHDOG Q&A: Duke Behnke answers your local government questions

Grand Chute first was accredited in 2014 and was reaccredited in 2017 and 2020. Police Chief Greg Peterson is a member of the WILEAG Governing Board and a former WILEAG president. He's a big believer in accreditation.

"It's a lot of work, but it's valuable work that every agency should undertake," he said. "There's no excuse for not being in compliance with mandated policies in the state of Wisconsin, in my estimation. I know there are agencies out there that are not in compliance."

Accreditation starts with a self-assessment and the police department taking any actions necessary to comply with WILEAG's standards. Most often that entails rewriting policies and procedures to match the latest professional standards, but it can involve building modifications to improve the security of evidence storage, for example.

After the self-assessment, WILEAG sends a team of inspectors to evaluate the police department's compliance with the standards. The team presents its findings to the WILEAG Governing Board, which votes whether to award accreditation.

Peterson said accreditation demonstrates that a police department aligns with the latest and best practices of the industry. WILEAG updated its standards after new laws were passed this summer governing chokeholds and the duty of an officer to intervene if another officer uses excessive force.

"You have to stay in compliance, or you're going to lose your accreditation," he said.

Peterson said there are more than 550 police agencies in Wisconsin, so to be among the 41 to achieve accreditation is "a badge of honor." He said employment candidates have sought out Grand Chute police because of its accreditation.

Police departments can adhere to laws and best practices without going through accreditation, but Peterson said scrutiny by an outside team can be eye-opening.

"If we just convince ourselves that we're good, you know, you don't know what you don't know," he said.

The Neenah Police Department is undergoing its reaccreditation process. A WILEAG team was on-site for three days earlier this month.

"Our staff and citizens can be proud that their police department is seeking this highly prized recognition of law enforcement excellence," Police Chief Aaron Olson said in a statement.

Post-Crescent reporter Duke Behnke answers your questions about local government. Send questions to dbehnke@gannett.com or call him at 920-993-7176.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Grand Chute, WI
City
Neenah, WI
State
Wisconsin State
Menasha, WI
Crime & Safety
City
Oshkosh, WI
Local
Wisconsin Crime & Safety
City
Menasha, WI
Grand Chute, WI
Crime & Safety
City
Chilton, WI
City
Wrightstown, WI
Neenah, WI
Crime & Safety
Fox News

Dubai sheikh ordered to fund ex-wife's $700M protection from himself

The ruler of Dubai has been ordered to pay almost a billion dollars in a divorce settlement with his ex-wife in order to fund her protection from himself. A U.K. court has ordered Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid al-Maktoum, the prime minister of Dubai, to pay an unprecedented $700 million divorce settlement to ex-wife Princess Haya. High Court Judge Phillip Moor in his ruling cited safety concerns for Princess Haya and the divorced royal couple's children.
WORLD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Aaron Olson
CBS News

Senate Democrats, including Manchin, meet about way forward on social spending bill

Two days after Senator Joe Manchin announced he would not vote for his party's ambitious social spending plan, Senate Democrats met virtually Tuesday evening to discuss the way forward on the legislation, according to Democratic source. Manchin's opposition to the bill could kill the Build Back Better Act, since all 50 Democrats must back the bill in order to secure its passage.
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Post-Crescent

The Post-Crescent

332
Followers
139
Post
51K+
Views
ABOUT

Appleton Wisconsin News - postcrescent.com is the home page of Appleton Wisconsin with in depth and updated Appleton local news.

 http://postcrescent.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy