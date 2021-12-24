ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aerospace & Defense

Airlines cancel flights due to COVID staffing shortages

kxnet.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW YORK (AP) — Airlines canceled hundreds of flights as the omicron variant jumbled schedules and drew down staffing levels at some carriers during the busy holiday travel season. Delta Air Lines and United Airlines said they canceled flights because of staff shortages tied to the omicron variant....

www.kxnet.com

Comments / 0

Related
AFP

Over 7,000 flights scrapped as Omicron hits Christmas weekend travel

More than 7,000 flights have been canceled worldwide over the Christmas weekend and thousands more delayed, a tracking website reported Sunday, as the highly infectious Omicron variant brings holiday hurt to millions. Severe weather is compounding the travel chaos in the United States, with storms expected to wreak havoc on roadways in the country's west, though they brought a white Christmas weekend to Seattle and parts of California. According to Flightaware.com, more than 2,000 flights were canceled on Sunday -- including more than 570 originating from, or headed to, US airports. More than 4,000 delays were reported. Aircrew and ground staff have fallen sick or gone into quarantine after exposure to Covid, forcing Lufthansa, Delta, United Airlines, JetBlue, Alaska Airlines and other carriers to cancel flights during a peak travel period.
TRAVEL
Orlando Sentinel

Christmas prayers answered for some air travelers at Orlando airport, not others as COVID infections rise

As COVID infections soared to near record levels and holiday flights were grounded, Rebecca Hunter figured she’d need wings and prayer if her extended family of 11 was going to make it to Orlando from California and Utah in time for a cruise she began planning more than a year ago. ”I prayed a whole lot,” said Hunter, 49, of Utah “I prayed no one got COVID. I prayed no one’s flight got ...
ORLANDO, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
simpleflying.com

Why Spirit Airlines Brought Back Its Airbus A319s

Spirit Airlines is well-known for being a prolific Airbus A320 family operator. It has a sizable order for Airbus A320neo aircraft and has plans to significantly grow its fleet of A320neo aircraft over the next few years. With 24 new A320neos coming next year on top of 16 new jets in 2021, Spirit Airlines has significantly grown its fleet of newer, fuel-efficient jets. However, there is an outlier in the Airbus A319 fleet. The smallest and oldest planes in the fleet, Spirit Airlines brought them back after parking the fleet of 31 aircraft in 2020. Here’s why.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Mashed

Why Alcohol Might Be Banned On Flights Forever

Alcohol is becoming a real problem on planes. "There are more than 5,000 incidents already that have been violent in nature on planes, and so many of them are tied to alcohol," Ed Markey, the Democratic senator of Massachusetts, exclaimed to Yahoo! Finance of the 2021 tally. Indeed, according to...
LIFESTYLE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ed Bastian
BEAT OF HAWAII

Covid On Hawaii Vacations? “Avoid Travel” Issued, Cancelled Flights, Record Cases

There’s no doubt that Hawaii is heading into uncharted territory with regards to Covid cases, and perhaps other more concerning metrics as well. Today the state announced there were 1,828 new Covid cases, while it is growing rapidly on all islands. And this is likely just the beginning of where we could be in the next few weeks, with the potential being reported of upwards to 20,000 cases per day across all the islands.
HAWAII STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#U S Airlines#Ap#Omicron#Delta Air Lines#Southwest Airlines
Reuters

U.S. airlines scrap nearly 1,000 Christmas Day flights due to Omicron

WASHINGTON, Dec 25 (Reuters) - U.S. airlines scrapped nearly 1,000 flights on Saturday, the second straight day of massive cancellations as surging COVID-19 infections have sidelined some pilots and other crew members, upending plans for tens of thousands of holiday travelers over the Christmas weekend. A total of 957 Christmas...
LIFESTYLE
CBS Boston

Hundreds More Flights Canceled Across Country On Christmas Day

BOSTON (CBS) — The holiday flight cancellations continued on Christmas Day. United, Delta and JetBlue were among the airlines canceling another 900 flights on Saturday, CBS News reports, as a surge of Omicron COVID-19 cases caused staffing shortages. The cancellations come as the TSA confirms that air travel has returned to pre-pandemic levels. According to FlightAware, there were at least 80 cancellations at Logan Airport on Christmas. “The nationwide spike in Omicron cases this week has had a direct impact on our flight crews and the people who run our operation,” a United Airlines spokesperson told CBS News in a statement. “As a result, we’ve unfortunately had to cancel some flights and are notifying impacted customers in advance of them coming to the airport.” Delta canceled more than 300 flights, according to FlightAware statistics. “Delta teams have exhausted all options and resources — including rerouting and substitutions of aircraft and crews to cover scheduled flying,” the airline said in a statement Thursday. Health experts tell WBZ-TV that airline passengers are more likely to get COVID because of the Omicron variant. If people must travel, they are urged not to take their mask off during the flight at all if possible.
LIFESTYLE
CBS Philly

Philadelphia Travelers Take To The Skies On Christmas Day As COVID Surge Impacts Flights Nationwide

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Christmas is finally here, and some folks decided to wait until Saturday to take flight at Philadelphia International Airport. Lines moved along smoothly at TSA as travelers prepared to spend the holiday in the sky. “This is my third time traveling on Christmas Day, and every time it’s been like this. It’s been alright,” Tommy Richardson of Fort Lauderdale said. Air travel is up 60% from this time last year. During the 2021 Christmas holiday, about 925,000 people will fly in and out of Philadelphia international. Sisters Hazel Cross and Maggie Sheldon just spent a week with family and...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
American Airlines
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Country
Spain
NewsBreak
Air Travel
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Aerospace & Defense
NewsBreak
United Airlines
Country
Germany
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
CBS New York

Travel Woes Worsen, More Than 100 Flights Canceled At JFK, LaGuardia, Newark Airports Sunday

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Flight cancellations and delays Saturday and Sunday continued to ruin travel plans for thousands during one of the busiest times of the year as a COVID surge impacts airline crews. According to FlightAware.com, more than 600 flights have been canceled Sunday after nearly 1,000 were canceled Saturday nationwide. Hundreds out of Kennedy, LaGuardia, and Newark airports have been affected. The majority of cancellations in the New York City area are with JetBlue, Delta Air Lines and United Airlines. The worldwide surge in COVID cases is wreaking havoc on people’s travel plans, CBS2’s Christina Fan reported Sunday. “It was super stressful...
NEWARK, NJ
AFP

Scrapped flights, resurgent Covid deliver Christmas gut punch

Travel headaches abound for millions worldwide on the holiday weekend with 2,200 flights cancelled on Sunday alone, tracking websites reported, as celebrants wrap up Christmas battered by Covid's Omicron variant. Some 7,500 flights have been grounded and tens of thousands more delayed from Friday through Sunday -- one of the busiest travel periods of the year -- with multiple airlines acknowledging that rising cases of Omicron have prompted staffing shortages. Effects have rippled worldwide, and the hurt was expected to bleed into the work week, with at least 735 flights already facing cancellations Monday and 160 more on Tuesday, according to flight tracker FlightAware. The highly transmissible Omicron strain has sent new cases soaring across the globe, with countries reviving dreaded lockdowns, major sports leagues cancelling Boxing Day football and rugby fixtures and governments including the United States scrambling to boost testing and vaccinations.
WEATHER
CBS Miami

Surge In Omicron Cases Force Cancelation Of Hundreds Of Flights In South Florida, Around US

MIAMI (CBSMiami – Heading to the airport? Make sure you check the status of your flight and arrive early. Major airlines are canceling flights due to the surge in Omicron cases. At Miami International Airport, the ‘hustle and bustle’ is in full swing. “I’ve come up here to check-in and I see a thousand people,” said Steve Enrico-Campbell. “It’s Christmas Eve, you already know the chaos is about to begin,” said Joshua C, who’s traveling to the Virgin Islands. The chaos, starting early for some. “It’s terrible. I want to cry. I want to cry,” said Milady Bartolovich, who’s trying to get back to Madrid...
FLORIDA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy