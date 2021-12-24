ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yes, Virginia, there is a Santa Claus

By David D. Haynes, Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1woIaA_0dVFYCgW00

In September of 1897, a letter arrived in the newsroom of The Sun, one of New York’s great newspapers of the time. The author was a child whose “little friends” had been questioning something quite close to her heart: Santa Claus.

Virginia O’Hanlon’s plaintive letter came across the desk of Francis P. Church, a Columbia College grad and long-time Sun writer who produced on deadline a short reply that became one of the most read, and best remembered, editorials ever written.

"Virginia, your little friends are wrong," Church wrote. "They have been affected by the skepticism of a skeptical age. They do not believe except they see."

What Church did in less than 500 words was give Virginia — and indeed all of us — a reason to believe. As the former editorial page editor of The New York Times Howell Raines once observed, “What this child is doing is knocking on the door of the adult world and asking to be let in. And what this editor is doing is protecting her — and his adult readers.”

Virginia O'Hanlon went onto earn a doctorate from Fordham University in New York and become a teacher and principal for more than 40 years. She died in 1971 at age 81.

We’re proud to present this famous editorial to you once again today.

Merry Christmas!

David D. Haynes is editor of the Ideas Lab. Email: david.haynes@jrn.com. Follow him on Twitter at @DavidDHaynes or Facebook.

***

"Is there a Santa Claus?" is reprinted from the Sept. 21, 1897, edition of The Sun of New York City.

We take pleasure in answering at once and thus prominently the communication below, expressing at the same time our great gratification that its faithful author is numbered among the friends of The Sun:

I am 8 years old. Some of my little friends say there is no Santa Claus. Papa says, "If you see it in The Sun, it's so." Please tell me the truth: Is there a Santa Claus?

Virginia O'Hanlon

115 W. 95th St.

Virginia, your little friends are wrong.

They have been affected by the skepticism of a skeptical age. They do not believe except (what) they see. They think that nothing can be which is not comprehensible by their little minds. All minds, Virginia, whether they be men's or children's, are little. In this great universe of ours, man is a mere insect, an ant, in his intellect, as compared with the boundless world about him, as measured by the intelligence capable of grasping the whole of truth and knowledge.

Yes, Virginia, there is a Santa Claus. He exists as certainly as love and generosity and devotion exist, and you know that they abound and give to your life its highest beauty and joy. Alas! how dreary would be the world if there were no Santa Claus. It would be as dreary as if there were no Virginias. There would be no childlike faith then, no poetry, no romance to make tolerable this existence. We should have no enjoyment, except in sense and sight. The eternal light with which childhood fills the world would be extinguished.

Not believe in Santa Claus! You might as well not believe in fairies! You might get your papa to hire men to watch in all the chimneys on Christmas Eve to catch Santa Claus, but even if they did not see Santa Claus coming down, what would that prove? Nobody sees Santa Claus, but that is no sign that there is no Santa Claus. The most real things in the world are those that neither children nor men can see. Did you ever see fairies dancing on the lawn? Of course not, but that's no proof that they are not there. Nobody can conceive or imagine all the wonders there are unseen and unseeable in the world.

You may tear apart the baby's rattle and see what makes the noise inside, but there is a veil covering the unseen world which not the strongest man, nor even the united strength of all the strongest men that ever lived, could tear apart. Only faith, fancy, poetry, love, romance, can push aside that curtain and view and picture the supernal beauty and glory beyond. Is it all real? Ah, Virginia, in all this world there is nothing else real and abiding.

No Santa Claus! Thank God! he lives, and he lives forever. A thousand years from now, Virginia, nay, ten times ten thousand years from now, he will continue to make glad the heart of childhood.

