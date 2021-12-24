ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Relationships

Vegetarian Man Forced to Eat Meat at Family Gathering Sparks Fury

By Kate Fowler
Newsweek
Newsweek
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The boyfriend was meeting the family for the first time but his partner forced him to eat meat in a bid to give a good...

www.newsweek.com

Comments / 99

Bill Webster
2d ago

ok....."forced"? someone held a gun to his head? secondly "a turkey and snacks"? no sides of any kind? just a turkey and a bag of bugles? third what sort of nutjobs are these people? at a table of adults, simply say "im really sorry, but im vegetarian. the turkey looks great but i will decline. but please pass the potatoes". JHC, how hard is this?

Reply(3)
77
Tammy Gould
2d ago

well that's one thing they ain't nobody going to force me to eat nothing that I don't eat nothing if I don't like the way it looks it's not going in my mouth I don't care whose feelings it hurts

Reply(7)
32
Beth Janousek
2d ago

problem here is from now on her family will think he likes meat. he should have stated that he was vegetarian. I'm very picky and I absolutely won't eat what I don't like. no one can get me to either.

Reply
24
Related
Mashed

Weird Rules Panera Employees Have To Follow

There's nothing like a good soup and salad spot, especially as the weather grows colder. For many folks, the best place in their area to grab some delicious, filling food is Panera Bread. Panera brings together the filling, nutritious meals while combining the ease of fast food and the atmosphere of casual dining. The menu features not only wonderful breakfast and lunch options, but awesome baked goods that are fresh and delicious at just about any time of day.
RESTAURANTS
FIRST For Women

Sprinkling This Spice on Your Eggs in the Morning Can Curb Cravings All Day Long

There’s a reason eggs are such a popular breakfast food: From scrambled to poached, the protein-packed food pairs well with just about any savory grain or starch (think toast, quinoa, potatoes, or brown rice) and can keep you feeling satisfied for a long time. But if you like to snack between meals, even enjoying a filling breakfast might not be enough to break the habit. But here’s a simple way to stop those cravings: add cayenne pepper to your next plate of eggs!
FOOD & DRINKS
HOLAUSA

5 dangerous foods your dog should never eat

We get it, sometimes you want to give your dog a treat, or maybe you just want to share some of your food with your furry friend while you are eating, however it’s important to know what foods are just not adequate or dangerous for your pet, to...
PETS
The Kitchn

3 Store-Bought Frozen Meatballs That Are (Almost) Better than Homemade

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. My mother-in-law is good at many things, but making meatballs is not one of them. Actually, allow me to correct that: She is sometimes good at making meatballs. Her batches are very hit or miss — either perfect or too dense. And that’s why I’m always telling her about great store-bought options. See, there are lots of great options in the freezer section that rival homemade meatballs. (Even if you excel at making them from scratch!) I tried a lot of frozen meatballs this year (what can I say?) and, looking back on 2021, these are the three that still stand out.
FOOD & DRINKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Eating Meat#Meat Eating#Vegetarians#Vegetarianism#Food Drink#Subreddit
98.7 WFGR

If These Cookies Are So Popular, Why Does Nobody Eat Them?

Snowball cookies are supposed to be Michigan's "most popular Christmas cookie" according to Google Trends. But here at in our office, they sit untouched for weeks. USA Today poured through Google data to see which Christmas cookies are exceptionally popular in each state. And Snowball Cookies are supposed to be...
FOOD & DRINKS
NewsTalk 1280 WGBF

How To Soften A Stick of Butter Without Melting It – [Kitchen Hack]

When it comes to holiday cooking, butter is a staple. For my Thanksgiving recipes, I got six packages to use in my dishes. By the way, cooking from scratch is exhausting. I'm glad I only do it a few times a year. Usually, I'm always trying to find the easy way to make things, anything. I love any and all hacks I can find to make me look like a good cooker. You know, one that slaved in the kitchen and put a lot of time and energy into every dish. I can really put on a good act. LOL.
RECIPES
Distractify

Waffle House Cook Prepping Food for 12 Customers Alone Starts Internet Debate

If you've ever worked in the foodservice industry, then you know just how insane the workload on any given shift can get. While fast-food employees are used to churning and burning out orders (which still takes time) there are other sit-down restaurants that require a bit more of a waiting period to prepare meals. Which can be a problem if you're constantly understaffed.
RESTAURANTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Reddit
NewsBreak
Vegetarian
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
BBC
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Mashed

The Real Reason People Eat Ham On Christmas

If you're anything like the majority of people who recently responded to a Mashed survey asking folks what their favorite classic Christmas dish is, then you enjoy sitting down to a big, juicy ham during the holidays: 36% of respondents said that this pork leg — honey-glazed, to be specific — ranks number one for them. And whether you love that sweet-salty glaze, or are partial to a spiral-cut or dry-cured ham, you're likely aware that dining on Christmas ham is a tradition that seems as old as time.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
Mashed

Throw Your Fruit Away Immediately If You Notice This

Fresh fruit is one of life's simple pleasures. It cures a sweet tooth craving while also providing plenty of nutrients, antioxidants, and other vitamins our bodies need. Still, fresh fruit is a bit pricier than other grocery store items, which has us kicking ourselves when we open the refrigerator a few days later only to realize it's no longer as fresh — or appealing — as it once was. For that reason, canned or frozen fruit is not a bad option (and nutrient-wise, it's all relatively the same, according to EatingWell). Still, it's hard to beat the bright, strong flavor of fresh produce.
LIFESTYLE
WKRC

Coca-Cola recall: Throw out these sodas and juices immediately

CINCINNATI (WKRC) — If you have a Coca-Cola, Minute Maid, or Sprite product in your fridge; you should take a look at two recent recalls by Coca-Cola. Food Safety Network reported that the products were recalled because they might contain metal objects. Coca-Cola recalled three Minute Maid products that...
CINCINNATI, OH
FIRST For Women

Never Feed Your Dog These Foods, No Matter How Much They Beg

Breakfast, lunch, and dinner, there’s one constant at all my meals: My dog giving me the cutest, saddest puppy dog eyes, begging for a bite. No matter what I’m eating, he wants some! I admit, I do tend to sneak him a taste more often than not, but I’m meticulous about always making sure it’s a safe food for him to eat. Now that it’s almost Christmas, I know he’s going to want to try all the delicious-smelling holiday treats we’re making — and I’m guessing your dog will feel the same way.
PETS
Upworthy

A mom complained about Highlights magazine showing kids in masks. Their response was perfect.

We're heading into year three of the COVID-19 pandemic, and we're all ready to be done. That doesn't mean we are done, of course. The virus and its various mutations don't give a flying fig how we feel, and with a new variant knocking on our door, we're still knee deep in mitigation measures to try to keep our healthcare system from sinking. That means vaccines, limiting group gatherings and, of course, masking in public places.
KIDS
Upworthy

Restaurant worker trashes kitchen before quitting, sparking debate on how workers are treated

At a time when toxic workplaces are getting exposed like never before, images of a kitchen trashed by a worker prior to quitting his job have come to light this week. The video posted on TikTok by @dirtdawg420 shows food, plates and other utensils on the floor of the kitchen. The person who posted the video revealed that the worker had quit having had enough at the restaurant. "So my expo lost his mind and threw every plate at us cooks and went out with a bang!!" they wrote, using the hashtags #cheddarsscratchkitchen #lostit #badnight #restaurauntlife and #shitshow among others, reported DailyDot. Food expeditors are often referred to as 'expos' and act as the link between the kitchen staff and the customers. They are responsible for the smooth flow of orders and efficient delivery of service.
RESTAURANTS
kidsactivitiesblog.com

What Is The ‘4 Gift Rule’ Everyone Is Talking About?

Christmas is nearing and that means holiday shopping is in full swing. With that being said, you might have seen people on social media talking about the ‘4 Gift Rule‘ and it may have peaked your interest. While the 4 Gift Rule isn’t for everyone, it truly is...
RELATIONSHIPS
Newsweek

Newsweek

New York City, NY
687K+
Followers
74K+
Post
702M+
Views
ABOUT

Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

 https://www.newsweek.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy