Northampton County, PA

These Are The Best High Schools In Northampton County, Website Says

By Valerie Musson
 2 days ago
Nazareth Area High School was ranked among the top high schools in Northampton County, PA. Photo Credit: Facebook/Nazareth Area High School

A school isn't just a building. It's a home: A a place for children to foster self-confidence, learn social skills and explore their strengths.

Many factors go into what makes a great school, and Niche.com has crunched that data to compile its latest rankings of the best K-12 public and private schools in America (click here for more on methodology).

The website broke it down even further, compiling a list of the best high schools in Northampton County.

"One thing that sets Niche's rankings apart is we consider the entire student experience, including what students do after high school, and the college search process — specifically college entrance exams — were greatly impacted during the last year," Niche says.

"As a result of this change, we have updated our methodology to de-emphasize the importance of SAT and ACT scores."

The weight for any factor that considers standardized test scores has been reduced by a third for the 2022 rankings as colleges still require test scores, but the future of standardized testing remains unclear, the website said.

The top five high schools in Northampton County are as follows, Niche says:

  • 1: Moravian Academy in Bethlehem
  • 2: The Lehigh Valley Charter High School for the Arts in Bethlehem
  • 3: Nazareth Area High School in Nazareth
  • 4: Wilson Area High School in Wilson
  • 5: Bethlehem Catholic High School in Bethlehem

