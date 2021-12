Jaclyn Stanton was excited to reunite with her parents for the first time since February 2020, when she last saw them before the Covid-19 pandemic began. Stanton said she and her husband were expecting to board their flight on Christmas morning from Chicago to Sacramento, California, where her family lives. But on Thursday night, she got a text alert from United Airlines informing her their flight had been canceled.

SACRAMENTO, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO