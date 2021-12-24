ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

Woman hospitalized after being shot several times on Jacksonville’s Southside

By Aurielle Eady, Action News Jax
Action News Jax
Action News Jax
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gZ8Wl_0dVFWqC800
Crime scene generic Police tape and car at night. (Nick Papantonis)

A woman was taken to the hospital overnight after police said she was shot multiple times on Jacksonville’s Southside.

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said the woman, who is in her 30s, was at a residence on Palm Breeze Road off Southside Boulevard when the shooting happened.

When officers found the woman, JSO said she was conscious and breathing when she was taken to a local hospital.

STORY: Florida woman who had leg amputated after pedicure gets $1.75 million settlement

Police are working to learn what led to the shooting. There were no signs of forced entry and JSO said it’s unknown whether the incident was domestic at this time.

The woman did not see the shooter, according to JSO, and there is no suspect information available.

©2021 Cox Media Group

Comments / 6

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Action News Jax

Abducted 3-year-old returned home in time for Christmas, police say

ATLANTA — More than six weeks after family members reported the abduction of 3-year-old Harmony Hill, the family this week celebrated her return in time for Christmas, according to WSB-TV. Police said Harmony’s father, who does not have custody of her, took her on Nov. 8, prompting authorities to get an interference custody warrant for his arrest. On Wednesday, authorities apprehended Nickien Collins after finding him and Harmony in Mississippi, officials said.
CHRISTMAS, FL
Action News Jax

Action News Jax

Jacksonville, FL
79K+
Followers
79K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT

Action News Jax CBS47 & FOX30 is serving North-East Florida and South Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.actionnewsjax.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy