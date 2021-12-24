Woman hospitalized after being shot several times on Jacksonville’s Southside

Crime scene generic Police tape and car at night. (Nick Papantonis)

A woman was taken to the hospital overnight after police said she was shot multiple times on Jacksonville’s Southside.

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said the woman, who is in her 30s, was at a residence on Palm Breeze Road off Southside Boulevard when the shooting happened.

When officers found the woman, JSO said she was conscious and breathing when she was taken to a local hospital.

Police are working to learn what led to the shooting. There were no signs of forced entry and JSO said it’s unknown whether the incident was domestic at this time.

The woman did not see the shooter, according to JSO, and there is no suspect information available.

