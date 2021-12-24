ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Honeywell’s new HQ tower in uptown sells for $275M

By Charlotte Business Journal
 2 days ago
Honeywell Honeywell's new headquarters building is located in uptown Charlotte. (Melissa Key)

CHARLOTTE — Honeywell’s new headquarters building in uptown has sold for $275 million. The 374,000-square-foot tower sold for roughly $735 per square foot. It carries the second-most expensive price per square foot of an office building sold in Charlotte.

A fund managed by Goldman Sachs, Honeywell International Inc. and Charlotte-based Lincoln Harris sold the 23-story building at 855 S. Mint St. to PRP Real Estate Investment Management. The sale was finalized yesterday.

It’s the second notable sale of an office building in Charlotte in the past month.

In late November, the Lowe’s Global Technology Center in South End sold for $318 million, smashing the previous price-per-square-foot record from last year’s sale of The RailYard at $201 million. The Lowe’s tower sold for about $889 per square foot, and The RailYard sale came to $612 per square foot.

©2021 Cox Media Group

