Astronomy

Friday, December 24: Watch Live: NASA launches the James Webb Space Telescope

By WSIU Public Radio
wsiu.org
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNASA is launching the most powerful space telescope ever after...

news.wsiu.org

hypebeast.com

Listen to the Crazy Sounds NASA Captured From Jupiter’s Moon

NASA has published audio recorded in June during a close flyby of Jupiter’s largest moon, Ganymede. Scientists used a Waves instrument, which was specially designed to understand fields and particles in Jupiter’s magnetosphere. In a briefing in New Orleans last week, Scott Bolton, the Principal Investigator of NASA’s...
ASTRONOMY
AFP

James Webb telescope sets off on million-mile voyage

The world's most powerful space telescope on Saturday blasted off into orbit, headed to an outpost 1.5 million kilometres (930,000 miles) from Earth, after several delays caused by technical hitches. Its orbit will be much farther than Hubble, which has been 600 kilometres above the Earth since 1990.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
CBS News

Astronomers discover dozens of "rogue planets" roaming the galaxy without a star

It's not the first time astronomers have discovered so-called "rogue planets" — free-floating planets that wander aimlessly through space without a host star to orbit. But they thought it was a somewhat rare phenomenon, until now. According to new research published in the journal Nature Astronomy, scientists have recently...
ASTRONOMY
The Next Web

5 spectacular photos of the universe taken by telescopes

The forthcoming launch of the James Webb Space Telescope offers unprecedented new opportunities for astronomers. It’s also a timely opportunity to reflect on what previous generations of telescopes have shown us. Astronomers rarely use their telescopes to simply take pictures. The pictures in astrophysics are usually generated by a...
ASTRONOMY
BGR.com

Don’t miss this stunning photo of a black hole erupting

Astronomers have captured a stunning photograph of a supermassive black hole erupting over 12 million light-years from the Earth. The photo is of the radio emissions caused by the active feeding of the black hole. According to astronomers, the image spans that of 16 full Moons side by side. Don't Miss: Amazon's epic holiday deals are here and you won't believe how good they are! Check out this stunning photo of a black hole erupting According to the release, the photograph is of the black hole located in Centaurus A, a giant elliptical galaxy that is located 12 million light-years away from our...
ASTRONOMY
US News and World Report

NASA's Next Big Space Telescope Set for Blastoff From French Guiana

(Reuters) - The James Webb Space Telescope, a NASA instrument designed to allow humankind's first glimpse of the infant universe as it existed when the earliest galaxies are believed to have formed, was set for launch on Saturday from the northeastern coast of South America. The revolutionary $9 billion infrared...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
treasurecoast.com

NASA’s Webb Telescope Launches to See First Galaxies, Distant Worlds

NASA’s Webb Telescope Launches to See First Galaxies, Distant Worlds. French Guiana, South America (treasurecoast.com) -NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope launched at 7:20 a.m. EST Saturday on an Ariane 5 rocket from Europe’s Spaceport in French Guiana, South America. A joint effort with ESA (European Space Agency)...
ASTRONOMY
The Independent

What is the James Webb telescope and why is it so important?

The most powerful telescope to go into space was successfully launched on Christmas Day.The James Webb Space Telescope (JWST) was on an Ariane 5 rocket when it left the Kourou spaceport in French Guiana and aims to help to answer unsolved questions about the universe.– What is the James Webb telescope?Also known as simply “Webb”, the James Webb Telescope is a space telescope that was launched into space in order to expand scientists’ knowledge of the universe.The telescope follows the Hubble Space Telescope as the next great space science observatory.Huge relief - #Webb is successfully on its way to...
ASTRONOMY
scitechdaily.com

Earth and Mars Were Formed From Collisions of Large Bodies Made of Inner Solar System Material

International research team investigated the isotopic composition of rocky planets in the inner Solar System. Earth and Mars were formed from material that largely originated in the inner Solar System; only a few percent of the building blocks of these two planets originated beyond Jupiter’s orbit. A group of researchers led by the University of Münster (Germany) report these findings on December 22, 2021, in the journal Science Advances. They present the most comprehensive comparison to date of the isotopic composition of Earth, Mars, and pristine building material from the inner and outer Solar System. Some of this material is today still found largely unaltered in meteorites. The results of the study have far-reaching consequences for our understanding of the process that formed the planets Mercury, Venus, Earth, and Mars. The theory postulating that the four rocky planets grew to their present size by accumulating millimeter-sized dust pebbles from the outer Solar System is not tenable.
ASTRONOMY
ComicBook

NASA's Most Powerful Telescope Ever Launches Successfully

While the billionaire space race increasingly crowds the stars with tech moguls and celebrities, NASA continues its scientific work. On Christmas morning, NASA launched its most powerful telescope ever. The James Webb Space Telescope launched aboard an Ariane 5 rocket into space. The telescope will serve as NASA's primary observation point for the next decade. NASA announced the successful launch on Twitter, tweeting, "We have LIFTOFF of the @NASAWebb Space Telescope! At 7:20am ET (12:20 UTC), the beginning of a new, exciting decade of science climbed to the sky. Webb's mission to #UnfoldTheUniverse will change our understanding of space as we know it."
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE

