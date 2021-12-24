Abigail Anderson to take over as CEO of Boys & Girls Clubs of Columbia

When she begins her new job as CEO of Boys & Girls Clubs of Columbia on Jan. 3, Abigail Anderson has some big ideas to implement.

"I'm thrilled," Anderson said. "I'm very excited to get started."

She was unanimously chosen by the organization's board.

On Dec. 14, she said she had begun on-boarding slowly. She was to attend her first board meeting that day. She had also attended the organization's holiday party.

"I have three great passions: children, education and diversity," Anderson said. "All three I can use here."

She has a bachelor's degree from Truman State University as well as a master's degree in public affairs and a certificate in nonprofit management from the University of Missouri.

"I have a strong fundraising background," Anderson said.

She previously worked as the regional executive director of American Red Cross.

Which of the skills from her job at Red Cross will she transfer to Boys & Girls Clubs?

"All of them," Anderson said.

At Red Cross, she piloted a project regionally to bring people together through collaboration and teamwork. It became a national initiative, she said.

Boys and Girls Clubs works closely with Columbia Public Schools for after-school and other programming.

"That's what we do," Anderson said. "We're a place for kids to come when mom and dad aren't home."

Kristi Shinn, CPS director of curriculum and instruction, will begin her term as board director when Anderson starts as CEO.

"A big part of the next step is going to be expanding that reach" into schools, Anderson said.

Boys & Girls Clubs serves around 500 students now.

"I want to double or triple that number," she said.

Boys & Girls Clubs currently has programming in three elementary schools, but she has plans to expand to middle schools and high schools, too, she said.

