DeSantis fiddles while COVID churns

Gov. DeSantis is doing a disservice to constituents by remaining quiet on the numbers of new Omicron cases spiking throughout Florida, especially during the Christmas and New Year's holidays, when people flock to Florida to visit friends, relatives or to simply enjoy the weather. For a person who wants to be president, he appears to show little interest in the health and welfare of the same people who may be victims of his silence.

Robert Langer, Palm Beach Gardens

Loxahatchee had better watch Legislature

The article on the incorporation of the Village of Loxahatchee shows the difficulty of a process that involves considering pros and cons, hearings and following the law. Everyone who favors incorporating should just follow Westlake’s path: Take a routine bill, find some willing members of the Florida House and Senate, wait until the session is near adjournment, amend the bill to create a brand new process that only affects one specific area and presto — you have a framework for Florida’s newest city.

Forget about an open process. As a former legislator in Maryland and longtime attorney involved in government relations, the process that created Westlake is every lobbyists’ dream and every citizens’ worst nightmare. It's refreshing to see an actual public process with debate and discussion on the village incorporation, no matter what side you are on but you had better keep an eye on the upcoming legislative session.

Gary R. Alexander, West Palm Beach

Opinion columnist too opinionated

I'm still waiting for Mr. Cerabino to provide an unbiased political opinion of anything but suffice it to say I'll be waiting for a very long time. His rant on the lack of civility at Palm Beach County School Board meetings went beyond his usual biased leanings in his attempt to smear anything Republican. If Mr. Cerabino paid attention to the tone of parents all over the country, he would see parents are legitimately fed up with our educational system and they have every right to challenge what they view as impediments put forth by our school boards. Furthermore Mr. Cerabino has no right to single out someone speaking about concerns of our educational processes as all citizens are impacted by the quality of our educational systems. Looking forward to the day when political opinions are relegated to the proper section of the newspaper, and the local section focuses on the good of humanity in our community.

Scott Blasie, Lake Worth

Defend against the insurrection

As Jan. 6 approaches, let us not forget the symbolism of that day. We need to remind ourselves just how precious it is to be an American. Our democratic institutions were threatened that day and those threats continue right up to the present. We will be confronted with the Big Lie, voting rights restrictions, and Republican gerrymandering until next year's mid-term elections.

Life is hard enough to deal with this devastating pandemic, let alone a group of GOP leaders who want nothinhg less than to be back in power in Congress and in the White House. We are still a marvelous experiment in trying to become a more perfect union. We cannot afford to let detractors stop us from trying.

Darryl Harris, Lake Worth