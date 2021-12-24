ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Awareness, enforcement are keys to countering airport incidents

By Christopher R. Bidwell
Palm Beach Daily News
Palm Beach Daily News
 2 days ago
Every airport’s top priority is the health, safety and security of passengers, workers and tenants. Airports work closely with airlines and various government agencies to achieve that goal.

That close coordination increased significantly during the COVID-19 pandemic. Sadly, so too, did unruly behavior.

COVID has put a massive strain on the entire aviation industry and traveling public. The stress has caused some individuals to behave in ways that compromise the safety of others.

And while it might be easy to blame the rise of unruly passengers on one cause or another, myriad factors contribute to these incidents.

Continued enforcement of the Transportation Security Administration’s mask mandate – which airports championed early in the pandemic and continue to support – has surprised, frustrated and even upset travelers, especially as states and cities lifted those mandates.

Despite all the attention on the role of alcohol, Federal Aviation Administration data indicate that only 6% of incidents involve alcohol. Airports continue to work with airlines to educate travelers about the FAA’s prohibition on passengers drinking their own alcohol onboard aircraft.

We applaud the FAA for implementing a zero-tolerance policy for disruptive behavior, and appreciate TSA for doubling civil penalties for anyone who violates the federal mask mandate.

The aviation industry and its regulators can take other commonsense steps to limit these incidents. As the first line of defense, airline gate agents should be extra vigilant in looking for signs and deny boarding to those passengers they suspect are intoxicated.

When incidents do occur, airline crewmembers should make statements to airport law enforcement and press charges to enable prosecution.

FAA and TSA should share more detailed and timely data on these incidents so airport operators have better situational awareness and can more effectively focus mitigation measures. And finally, the U.S. government should prosecute individuals who interfere with crewmembers and publicize successful prosecutions.

Airports look forward to coordinating with our industry and government partners to ensure the health, safety and security of the people who work in and travel through our facilities.

Christopher R. Bidwell is senior vice president, security at Airports Council International – North America, the voice of North American airports.

IN THIS ARTICLE
