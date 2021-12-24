ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Education

'Tops in Education' program offers double give back days in January

wnypapers.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn-store rewards program offers shoppers the chance to earn twice the rewards. Tops Friendly Markets announced that, during the month of January, it is offering schools the chance to earn double the rewards as part of its “Tops in Education” program (“TIE”). Participants enrolled in the program will now be able...

www.wnypapers.com

Comments / 0

Related
uticaphoenix.net

Emergency certification program for educators extended

An emergency certification program for New York educators was extended for a year by state education officials, two state lawmakers announced Wednesday. The extension will affect a wide variety of people in the education field, including teachers, librarians, school administrators, teaching assistants, school athletics coaches, GED instructors and jobs skills training instructors who are seeking certification or recertification.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Mining Journal

Tai chi program to be offered

MARQUETTE — Are you thinking about making a resolution to take charge of your health and learn ways to grow stronger physically and mentally in 2022?. If so, MSU Extension Healthy Lifestyle: Tai Chi, Mindfulness, and Nutrition is a chance for you to act on those resolutions. The first...
MARQUETTE, MI
wnypapers.com

Catholic Charities offers new vocational training sessions in 2022

Obtain certification and employment in regional in-demand occupations through partnerships with 716 Ministries and Trocaire College. Catholic Charities recently announced the latest vocational training and workforce development offerings available in early 2022 at its East Delavan Academy, a short-term vocational training program that provides classroom, hands-on, and soft-skills training for students ages 18 and older.
ADVOCACY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
State
Vermont State
1380kcim.com

Carroll Church Of Christ’s After School Program Is Back In January

This year’s Carroll Church of Christ after school program, The C.L.U.B., had to be canceled due to COVID, but Elder, Virgil Sparks, says they are excited to bring it back in January. The programming includes Bible studies, recreational activities, crafts and snacks. Sparks says the once-per-week program gets underway...
CARROLL, IA
wnypapers.com

NYSUT statement on cancelation of January Regents exams

New York State United Teachers issued the following statement Tuesday regarding the cancelation of the January Regents exams:. “Given the unevenness of this school year with the pandemic still ongoing and the acute social-emotional needs of our students, canceling the January Regents exams is the right choice. We thank Commissioner Rosa, Chancellor Young and the Board of Regents for recognizing that our educators are still assessing their students, preparing them to receive their diplomas and setting them up for success after graduation without this round of state exams.”
EDUCATION
wnypapers.com

NFMMC hosts vaccine clinics ahead of holiday weekend

Corey Gray, Ed.D., school administrator, consults with Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center pharmacist Andrea Jaenecke prior to receiving his COVID-19 vaccine booster shot during a clinic held Monday at the Niagara Falls Community Education Center, formally 60th Street Elementary School. This past week, Memorial hosted three other offsite clinics, distributing...
NIAGARA FALLS, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#School Districts#Tops Friendly Markets#Tops Brand Full Circle#Bonusplus#Tops Markets#Covid
menifee247.com

Give the gift of an SRA education for the holidays

School is out for the Holidays, and children anxiously await Santa's visit! Gifts will surely include electronics, bikes, balls, dolls, playsets, and many, many more. Do you want to give your child a lifelong gift? If so, please consider the gift of a highly regarded Santa Rosa Academy TK-12th education focused on character education and characterized for academic excellence within a flexible and innovative learning environment. SRA aims to effectively develop, sustain and enhance the skills necessary to be lifelong learners and productive citizens. The annual enrollment lottery for on-campus education is now open until February 4th. The homeschool independent study program with an optional online curriculum fully supported by an educational advisor for the second semester of this school year is also open. For more details regarding both options, visit this site.
LOTTERY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
K-12 Education
foxla.com

LA Metro is giving out a free 90-day pass to new LIFE program members

LOS ANGELES - LA Metro is offering a new incentive for low-income riders who join their LIFE discounted fare program. The Low-Income Fare is Easy program offers discounts on weekly and monthly Metro passes, or 20 free rides with other participating transit agencies. Now, the transportation authority is offering a...
LOS ANGELES, CA
thechiefnews.com

SNAP: Benefits increasing in January

The Oregon Department of Human Services (ODHS) has announced that most Oregonian’s who receive increased emergency SNAP benefits will continue to receive them in January. The ODHS said approximately 382,000 SNAP households will receive approximately $61 million in extra food benefits in addition to their regular SNAP benefits. “We...
HEALTH SERVICES
Daily Mail

School districts across the US are returning to remote learning due to staffing shortages and surge of COVID as cases of Omicron variant doubles in just 24 hours

School districts across the nation are returning to remote learning due to staffing shortages and a surge of COVID as cases of the highly transmissible Omicron variant has doubled in just 24 hours ahead of the holiday break, according to reports. On Friday, Prince George's County in Maryland became the...
EDUCATION
natchitochesparishjournal.com

OPPORTUNITY: Instructional Specialist

POSITION: Instructional Specialist – Natchitoches Junior High School. The Instructional Specialist is a critical lever in improving student achievement. The role of the Instructional Specialist is to build teacher capacity and deepen teachers’ understanding of instructional practices as related to Louisiana Student Standards and Data-Driven Instruction. QUALIFICATIONS:. o...
NATCHITOCHES, LA
stjohnsource.com

KIDS COUNT 2021 Shows Increase in Dropouts and Decline in Enrollment

On Wednesday, the St. Croix Foundation for Community Development released its 2021 KIDS COUNT USVI data book and some of the data revealed staggering new information regarding school dropouts and a decline in school enrollments. According to the KIDS COUNT USVI data book, “191 public school students in grades 7th...
KIDS

Comments / 0

Community Policy