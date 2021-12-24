'Tops in Education' program offers double give back days in January

School is out for the Holidays, and children anxiously await Santa's visit! Gifts will surely include electronics, bikes, balls, dolls, playsets, and many, many more. Do you want to give your child a lifelong gift? If so, please consider the gift of a highly regarded Santa Rosa Academy TK-12th education focused on character education and characterized for academic excellence within a flexible and innovative learning environment. SRA aims to effectively develop, sustain and enhance the skills necessary to be lifelong learners and productive citizens. The annual enrollment lottery for on-campus education is now open until February 4th. The homeschool independent study program with an optional online curriculum fully supported by an educational advisor for the second semester of this school year is also open. For more details regarding both options, visit this site.

