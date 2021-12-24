ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Keanu Reeves Has Met With Marvel About MCU Role

By Ewan Moore
 2 days ago
Canada's sweetheart Keanu Reeves has reportedly met with Marvel boss Kevin Feige about joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe in an as-yet undisclosed role. Fans have been keen to see the Matrix star join the MCU for years now. Just recently, there was...

