Birth of Christ

 2 days ago

Moves and inhabits and endless universe. This event consumes all time and space, And yet was and is so per. So blessed to be created by the One and Only LIving God. The Messiah, the Christ Child, is only overshadowed. By the existence of the GLory of God HImself....

Anita Durairaj

Did Jesus have African heritage?

Picture by Elenktra; Wikimedia Commons; CC-By-1.0 Public Domain Image. Throughout Western history in the form of art, writing, and sermon, Jesus has mostly been depicted as white. However, by the 19th century, writers were depicting Jesus as either white, black, Mediterranean, or some other race.
Christ
Jesus Christ
eagleobserver.com

RELIGION: Watch, for the end is near!

"But in those days, after that tribulation, 'the sun shall be darkened, the moon shall not give her light, the stars of heaven shall fall,' and the powers that are in heaven shall be shaken. And then they shall see 'the Son of man coming in the clouds' with great power and glory. And then he will send his angels and will assemble his elect from the four winds, from the uttermost part of the earth to the uttermost part of heaven." Mark 13:24-27 (Read Mark 13)
Andrei Tapalaga

1500-Year-Old Bible States That Jesus Was Not Crucified

Bible Linked to the Gospel of Barnabas held by the Turkish government at AnkaraTurkish News. A lot of the beliefs and influences from Christianity as well as other related religions have come from bibles that have written about 2000 years ago when Jesus was alive. Bibles are the closest thing to hard proof of the existence of Jesus Christ. All the testaments that have been written sometimes do not coincide by having small differences within the text, most probably because there have been multiple authors, but never has the world seen a bible that would tell quite a different story, especiallyadmitting that Jesus was not Crucified.
wordonfire.org

The Historical Reality of Jesus

Friends, a couple years ago, there was a poll conducted in Great Britain that revealed that the majority of people there feel that Jesus was not a real, historical figure, but rather more of a mythic character. There are all kinds of spiritual systems that trade in mythic language bearing spiritual truths—but that’s not what Christianity is.
Washington Post

Why so many guns on Christmas cards? Because Jesus was ‘manly and virile.’

Peter Manseau is the curator of American religion at the Smithsonian and the author of 10 books, including the forthcoming novel “The Maiden of All Our Desires.”. When two members of Congress shared images of their well-armed families gathered in front of Christmas trees recently, many assumed it was merely an act of provocation, a loaded gesture designed to exasperate opponents and excite supporters. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.), responding to the photographs posted by Rep. Thomas Massie (R-Ky.) and Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-Colo.), asked on Twitter, “Tell me again where Christ said ‘use the commemoration of my birth to flex violent weapons for personal political gain’?”
outreachmagazine.com

The Mystery of God Becoming a Man

How the wonder of the incarnation gives us encouragement and strength. Two thousand years ago, a question was posed to a group of religious men: “What do you think about the Christ? Whose Son is he?” (Matt. 22:42). This is a question that some of the greatest minds...
marioncoherald.com

Seven Wonders of Jesus Christ

W. Herschel Ford was pastor of First Baptist Church of El Paso, Texas for many years. During the 1960s, he preached a sermon titled “Seven Wonders of Jesus Christ.”. Note it was not THE seven wonders of Jesus Christ. There are many, many wonders about Jesus Christ. But here are seven:
allthatsinteresting.com

Israeli Archaeologists Just Found A Gold Ring With One Of The Earliest Symbols For Jesus Christ In A Roman-Era Shipwreck

The octagonal gold ring dates to the third century and is inlaid with a green gemstone that has an image of Jesus as the "good shepherd" carved into it. Almost two thousand years ago, a powerful storm off the coast of Caesarea in present-day Israel wrecked a ship. Now, archeologists have recovered treasures from that ship’s hull — including a rare gold ring adorned with an early symbol of Jesus Christ.
arcamax.com

How can someone be a Christian and deny history?

Q: The war on Christmas is a real thing and it is hard to understand in America, a nation that once respected the message of this holiday. I am a music teacher and was teaching my students about the classic Handel’s Messiah. A few kids were offended and I have been forbidden by the principal, who claims to be a Christian, to teach anything having to do with Jesus, yet He is the reason for the season. How can she be a Christian and deny history? – D.T.
arcamax.com

If God is perfect, why does He get angry?

Q: If God is perfect, why does He get angry? Isn’t that a sin? – A.G. A: When the Bible tells us that God “is slow to anger” (Nahum 1:3), it simply means that He is patient beyond man’s capability. It takes a great deal to stir God’s anger – but when it happens, it is holy anger because God is pure and righteous. The prophet Nahum preached that God would take revenge on evil. “[He] will not leave the guilty unpunished” (v. 3, NIV). History often reflects that the wicked stay wicked. Who are the wicked? Those who break the law of God, and we have all broken God’s law.
Lancaster Farming

Jesus Prayed for Future Believers

Today’s Word is a continuation of last week’s column from the Gospel of John, when Jesus prayed for his disciples and all future believers just prior to his arrest. You see above that the background and devotional texts are the same as last week’s, as we look at the important words prayed for us by Jesus himself.
Desiring God

Who Wrote Hebrews?

ABSTRACT: For the first 1,500 years of church history, most Christians believed Paul wrote the letter of Hebrews. The resurgence in Greek scholarship at the time of the Reformation, however, revealed serious concerns with Pauline authorship, not least of which is the large stylistic discrepancy between Hebrews and Paul’s other letters. In the time since, though many have tried to tie authorship of Hebrews to others in the apostolic band — from Barnabas and Silas to Apollos and Luke — doubts still render the matter uncertain. Nevertheless, even in the absence of a known author, the authority of Hebrews rests secure. Christians for two thousand years have heard the voice of Christ in the letter of Hebrews, and possessing this God-breathed epistle is far more valuable than knowing its author.
