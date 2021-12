NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The timing of this rapid rise of COVID cases in New York is concerning with holiday gatherings and travel just days away. Thousands in the city want to get tested, and they’re waiting in long lines to do it. Forty minutes after an Upper West Side COVID-19 pop-up testing site was scheduled to close, people were still standing in line. It was a similar story in Harlem for Dustin Leclerc. The Hamilton Heights resident says he waited 55 minutes to get swabbed after struggling to book an appointment at drug stores and other locations. “I looked online to find appointments...

