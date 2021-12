FromSoftware’s upcoming RPG, Elden Ring still has a little over two months until its release date and yet, its PS5 file size may have just been revealed. The Twitter account, PlayStation Game Size, recently posted the possible file size of Elden Ring in a tweet. The account is known for trawling Sony’s database in an effort to find information on upcoming games by examining new entries from publishers. This is how @PlaystationSize was able to find new info pertaining to the upcoming game. As can be seen below, the tweet states the file size for the PS5 version of Elden Ring will be 44GB, without a day one patch. This is comparably small when considering the size of most next-gen games these days.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 5 DAYS AGO