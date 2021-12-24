ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
SMFHS boys soccer team joins with Elves to deliver bikes

By Courtesy of Stow-Munroe Falls High boys soccer
Akron Beacon Journal
Akron Beacon Journal
 2 days ago
The local charity Elves and More of Northeast Ohio was able to deliver bikes to three parts of the community. This was the 17th year for the event, as last year was cancelled. The Stow-Munroe Falls boys soccer team continued the tradition of helping build over 1,000 bikes.

To bring joy to children less fortunate, SMFHS boys soccer team joined other organizations along with Elves and More of Northeast Ohio to help the Elves and More Foundation build bikes for area communities. Each year Elves and More teams up to gift an entire community bikes. The boys soccer team volunteered at a warehouse in Akron on Saturday, Dec. 18, to help assemble bikes and participated in all facets of the bike assembly.

“This is our annual volunteer event,” according to head soccer coach Kyle Kosmala. Through the goodness of Elves and More of Northeast Ohio and the many volunteers, 1,000 bikes were built that day with the intent to bring hope and joy to children living within the communities during the Christmas holiday season.

Elves and More of Northeast Ohio is unique that it is unlike typical adopt a family programs which only select individual families — they adopt entire neighborhoods so that every child living within the selected neighborhood receives a Christmas gift and no one is left out. The hope is that through their efforts they are able to start a cycle of caring and giving that repeats itself, generation after generation.

Since the organization first started they have gifted more than 18,000 bikes. For information on Elves and More, visit their website http://elvesandmoreneo.org and SMFHS boys soccer team at http://www.bulldogfc1966.com/.

Akron Beacon Journal

Akron Beacon Journal

