Here are 8 tips for creating a home gym, from weights to wall art

Exercise is important for overall well-being, both physical and emotional.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, while gyms and fitness studios were shut down, some may have found it hard to stay active. And as winter ensues, your motivation might be impacted.

Creating a home gym can help you stay the course on your path to health and wellness.

Here are some recommendations for how to create the perfect home gym, along with a few of our favorite products.

Carve out space

Whether it’s a garage, spare bedroom or even a basement, find a location where you can set up an exercise area. Once you’ve selected your space, make sure you clear the area so that it is free of obstacles and distractions.

Kettlebells and weights

Much research has concluded that weight training helps build muscle, burn fat and even speed up metabolism. Start light to build proper form and muscle memory before increasing the load. Find a program to follow that will progressively lead to gains while avoiding injury.

Fitness ball and blocks

Props like fitness balls and blocks are excellent for creating extra challenges during a workout, or even as a conduit for correcting form and making modifications during exercise. For instance, if you have lower back issues, using a small fitness ball underneath the lower back might help alleviate pressure or strain. A block placed between the inner thighs during a bridging exercise might help to activate the abductors/adductors.

Invest in a cardio machine

Whether you’re a runner or a bike enthusiast, the winter can make it hard to venture outdoors. That’s where a cardio machine, whether it be a treadmill or bike, can be a lifesaver.

The all-new MYX II by MYX Fitness is a professional grade exercise bike that comes with an interactive touchscreen tablet and Polar OH1 heart rate monitor. Work with motivating trainers and have access to thousands of workouts, with new sessions added weekly. The upgraded version MYX II PLUS comes with a six-piece weight set with kettlebell, two mats, foam roller and resistance band. The bikes come with a 12-month manufacturer’s warranty.

Details: myxfitness.com

Roll and recovery

The Deep Tissue Body Roller targets key muscle groups with its centered groove to aid in relaxing the spine and neck while rolling. Made of EVA foam for durability and multi-functionality, this is an essential in your home gym.

Made by the same company, the Roll Recovery R8 Plus is perfect after an intense workout. It’s a massage tool that can change the way you recover. Featuring adjustable deep tissue massage force for enhanced ease-of-use and a patented, hidden mechanism in the frame with an adjustment dial, this FDA registered medical device helps improve circulation, reduce inflammation and breaks up muscle adhesions for myofascial release.

Details: rollrecovery.com

Fitness tracker

While it might not seem a necessity for a home exercise area, a fitness tracker will help gauge how hard you are working during your sessions. You will be able to track your progress and use it as a tool to help in your fitness journey, whether it be to lose weight or improve endurance and speed. The Amazfit GTS 3 watch is not only lightweight and sleek, it also provides health data accurately and efficiently. It features an advanced biometric sensor that can track heart rate, stress, sleep and includes more than 150 built-in sport modes. It's easy to use and offers a 12-day battery life.

Details: us.amazfit.com

Play that funky music

Tunes can enhance your workout. Whether you use your phone, earbuds or a Bluetooth speaker, have music handy so you can use it to kick up your workout. Scientific evidence shows music releases endorphins in the brain, which activate feelings of excitement and vibrancy. This euphoria can help to push you through a tough routine.

Objects of motivation

Put up posters or decorate using colors that are bright and engaging to motivate you. With messages or images that stimulate, you might find the reason behind why you engage in physical activity. Whether exercising is new to you or you have been doing it for a while, reminders of our motivation can help uplift us when we might not otherwise want to push ourselves.