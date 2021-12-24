ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, TN

Clean audit report marks 2020-2021 financial success for Columbia

By Jay Powell, The Daily Herald
 2 days ago
Columbia will end the year proudly after receiving a clean audit report — without any outstanding findings or irregularities for its 2020-2021 fiscal year.

This year's audit was reported by Henderson, Hutchinson & McCullough and was presented earlier this month to the Columbia City Council. This comes on the tail of the city previously reporting as one of only two Tennessee municipalities to win the "triple crown medallion" of awards for financial excellence by the Government Finance Officers Association.

"Columbia stands apart among its peers as a city that is well run financially, demonstrating the highest quality financial reporting that the city council receives from management," HMM partner and principal auditor Jason Martin stated in a press release.

"The City Council should be commended for their attention to the City’s budget and finances throughout the fiscal year resulting in another strong audit and financial report. Citizens and officials should know that Management’s leadership, staff’s commitment to excellence and highly qualified finance personnel all ensure the City’s financial performance.”

Over the past fiscal year, which ended June 30, 2021, Columbia's general fund revenue increased by $5.2 million, with the city's tax revenue credited as the number one source for the increase. Additional general fund increases included 44.5% in building permit revenue, as well as 23.6% increases in intergovernmental revenue, which includes grant funding and other state and federal assistance.

The city also drew 16% increases in investment program revenue, while general fund spending decreased by 2.1%, with total general fund expenditures coming in at 12% less than what was budgeted. Expenditures for public safety, which includes Columbia Police Department and Columbia Fire & Rescue, was the largest at 56.7%.

“Once again, a clean audit with no findings — the sign of responsible governance, and competent financial leadership inside City Hall," Mayor Chaz Molder said. "I couldn't be more proud of our team for their good work.”

Other financial highlights of 2021 included the city's general obligation bond rating, which received an AA+ rating by Standard & Poor's, and is the second-highest rating Columbia could have received.

The city's total debt also decreased by $4.6 million, which allowed its General Obligation Bond Series 2011 to be refunded and saved Columbia taxpayers approximately $500,000 in debt service payments over the next 10 years.

