ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Entertainment

Wheel of Time recap: The Wheel weaves as the Wheel wills

By Randall Colburn
EW.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs has become custom in the back half of Wheel of Time's first season, this week's cold open sweeps us deep into the past. This time, we're back 3,000 years, to a time when men could be Aes Sedai and flying ships traversed the thoroughfares of a utopian Tar Valon. For...

ew.com

Comments / 0

Related
Popculture

'Wheel of Time' Fans Go Mad for Major Change From Books

The Wheel of Time made its boldest change from the original books yet in this week's episode, and the notoriously active online fandom is losing its collective mind. Fair warning: there are spoilers for Eepisode 6 ahead, as well as spoilers for the books. The Wheel of Time Episode 6,...
TV SERIES
fangirlish.com

‘The Wheel of Time’ 1×06 Review: “The Flame of Tar Valon”

The Wheel of Time 1×06 “The Flame of Tar Valon” is, thus far, our favorite of the season. When we tell you we cried… how is that even possible so soon into a show? It’s one of those rare episodes where so much happens, yet somehow an hour has passed and you can’t believe it’s over.
TV SERIES
Winter is Coming

Why didn’t Mat go with the group on The Wheel of Time?

The most recent episode of The Wheel of Time, “The Flame of Tar Valon,” ended with Moiraine leading the five Emond’s Fielders through a Waygate, a magical means by which they can reach the Eye of the World and potentially stop the Dark One before he can rise again and threaten the world. That plot beat will be familiar to anyone who’s read Robert Jordan’s The Wheel of Time books, with one crucial difference: on the show, Mat Cauthon (Barney Harris) stays behind.
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Madeleine Madden
Person
Rosamund Pike
Person
Daniel Henney
Person
Robert Jordan
thecinemaholic.com

What is the Blight in The Wheel of Time?

As the saga of ‘The Wheel of Time’ begins to gather momentum, Moiraine heads to the ominous prison of the Dark One along with Rand in order to once and for all finish the evil entity. However, to get to the Eye of the World, as the magical prison is called, one must pass through the Blight. We get a glimpse of a heavy thicket of strange, twisted structures that Moiraine and Rand enter, but what exactly are they entering? There are also a few other references to the horrors of the Blight, so let’s get to know more about this dark phenomenon from ‘The Wheel of Time.’ SPOILERS AHEAD.
ENTERTAINMENT
TheSixthAxis

New World players will be able to get The Wheel of Time items for limited time

New World players will have the chance to earn items that have been featured in Amazon Prime’s series The Wheel of Time, in a first crossover between an Amazon game and an Amazon series. The way that players will be able to earn these items are through watching official streams on Twitch. To link your accounts to Twitch and to know when the Twitch drops are happening then click through to here.
VIDEO GAMES
epicstream.com

The Wheel of Time: Who Is The Dark One Explained

Who is the Dark One in Amazon's The Wheel of Time series? So far, the epic fantasy tv show has been rather cryptic about its villain. Like many similar characters, he's currently under lock and key, but his influence remains far-reaching and terrifying. So, who or what is the Dark One, and more importantly, how does he differ from other villains of this kind?
TV SERIES
epicstream.com

The Wheel of Time Episode 7 RELEASE DATE and TIME, COUNTDOWN, Where to Watch

The White Tower is full of intrigue, but we expect Episode 7 to be action-packed in comparison. The Wheel of Time Episode 6 was visually stunning. The Aes Sedai are color-coded less subtly than their book counterparts, but the show does a good job at demonstrating garments that feel appropriate for this type of fantasy, yet unique. Removed from brutal action, the White Tower is full of delicious intrigue, but we expect Episode 7 to be action-packed in comparison.
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wills#The Wheel Of Time#Weaves
Vulture

The Wheel of Time Season-Finale Recap: The Last Temptation of the Dragon Reborn

In the end, the end comes quickly. It takes only a brisk day’s walk for Rand al’Thor — the Dragon Reborn — and his Aes Sedai mentor Moiraine to walk from the besieged city of Fal Dara through the impenetrable and dangerous Blight to the Eye of the World, where the Dark One is imprisoned. Lan, Moiraine’s severed Warder, catches up with her seemingly only minutes after the confrontation to which the entire season has built.
TV SERIES
TVOvermind

Wheel of Time: ‘The Dark Along The Ways’-Recap

A lot of people are likely tripping on why Mat didn’t join the group along the Ways, since it would appear that much like other moments in The Wheel of Time series, it’s deviating from the books in a manner that people didn’t expect. What’s amusing about this is that there are people that will roll with it and see where the story goes as a result and those that will whine and complain that things aren’t going the way they expected. But the point of this is that the series is moving forward at a clip that’s making it evident that the finale is going to be something that will undoubtedly get a lot of people talking in a number of ways that will create a debate as to whether the second season will be worth watching. If things are still building then the answer from this source will be yes, absolutely, especially since upon reading the books one will find the differences, and might even agree that they’re not quite as bad as some might think. But learning the few things that stem from the reveals that are found in this episode, one can’t help but wonder what the story will hold for the rest of the group.
TV SERIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy