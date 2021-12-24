Minnesota's 'Bachelorette' and her new fiancé say they're 'ready to take on the world together'

Young and her fiancé, Nayte Olukoya, spoke to The Hollywood Reporter about making history as the first Black couple from either The Bachelor or The Bachelorette. "For us, it’s just so incredibly important that we were able to show so many people a Black love story," she said. "In the past, there have been diverse castmembers, but those stories didn’t necessarily have the opportunity to be shown. But this season, with how things have ended with both Nayte and me, this love story is shown, and I think it’s something that will continue to be shown (on the franchise) — for those who want to tune in." Olukoya added: "For me, I’m just really happy that representation was able to be shown on television. I always think about growing up and just not really seeing a lot of people who look like me on TV, especially maybe not always in the best light. It is really cool. I have a little sister who is one of very few people of color in her school. I think it’s important for the younger generation to be able to see the story that Michelle and I do have, and to see people who look like them falling in love on television — and being as beautiful as we are! (Laughs.)" ALSO: Bachelor Nation denounces The Bachelorette: After the Final Rose for having The Bachelor Clayton Echard read "mean tweets."

