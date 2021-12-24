ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
A Warm & Windy X-Mas Weekend 12-24-2021

By Ryan DePhillips
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs Christmas-time approaches The Basin, Meteorologist Ryan DePhillips is expecting the likely chance that many...

WALB 10

First Alert Weather

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - High pressure is dominating the area for Sunday which could keep us nice and dry for the time being. However, this high pressure will be ushering in southwesterly winds which will keep warm temperatures in place for the foreseeable future. We will also see the chance for fog in the forecast tonight and into tomorrow morning, so get used to this trend as we stay warm and moist. This includes Monday and Tuesday with high temperatures over the next few days in the mid to upper 70s which is nearly 10-15 degrees above our average at this time of year. An upper-level trough will push our high-pressure system eastward during the middle of the week which will reinforce the warm temperatures. Temperatures will actually try approaching record highs (Low 80s) by the middle of the week, but if rain chances hold tight in the forecast we may just fall short. This system will bring in a cold front that will last through the end of the workweek, but then not many signs of severe weather just yet.
ALBANY, GA
FOX4 News Kansas City

FOX4 Forecast: Cloudy, warm & windy today

We hope you had a great Christmas holiday! This morning, temperatures are all over the place with 20s, 30s, and 40s out there. Clouds will continue to spill overhead as a few light showers or areas of drizzle are possible for this afternoon, including the game at 3:25. Temperatures will be in the low 60s […]
Warm and windy again on Sunday

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Santa brought us a cooler and calmer day for Christmas, but the winds and warm temperatures are set to return again. Record high temperatures are in the forecast again for the day Sunday. This will be led by a warm night overnight, low temperatures in the 40s and 50s, a low of 50 degrees for Lubbock, with partly cloudy skies and calm winds.
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

LUBBOCK, TX

