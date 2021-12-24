Last-Ever 1987 Buick Grand National Headed To Auction Block

You could be the new owner of one of the insane cars that was so fast that NASCAR had to ban it from racing. 1970 was an incredible time for the Mopar muscle cars, whose main competitive racing involvements stayed within the NASCAR series. Ford, Chevy, and many other American performance manufacturers were stomping out the ability for brands such as Dodge and Plymouth to compete as the Mopar lineup was notorious for being "aerodynamically challenged." Essentially, while everyone else was focusing on making their cars' handling and aerodynamic capabilities better, Mopar found itself at a disadvantage due to most of their focus being on style and power rather than actual racing capabilities. Dodge got tired of losing and did what Dodge always does. The introduction of the Daytona saw one of the fastest vehicles ever to hit the oval track at the time, and along with it came the Plymouth Superbird, which had a bit more focus on the aesthetic aspect of the aerodynamic body modifications.

