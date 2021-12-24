ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spring returns today!

By Hank Allen
wgno.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleChristmas Eve is going to be warm and that trend looks like it will continue through the rest of the year. Temperatures will feel more like Easter than Christmas this time around. Today...

wgno.com

WALB 10

First Alert Weather

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - High pressure is dominating the area for Sunday which could keep us nice and dry for the time being. However, this high pressure will be ushering in southwesterly winds which will keep warm temperatures in place for the foreseeable future. We will also see the chance for fog in the forecast tonight and into tomorrow morning, so get used to this trend as we stay warm and moist. This includes Monday and Tuesday with high temperatures over the next few days in the mid to upper 70s which is nearly 10-15 degrees above our average at this time of year. An upper-level trough will push our high-pressure system eastward during the middle of the week which will reinforce the warm temperatures. Temperatures will actually try approaching record highs (Low 80s) by the middle of the week, but if rain chances hold tight in the forecast we may just fall short. This system will bring in a cold front that will last through the end of the workweek, but then not many signs of severe weather just yet.
ALBANY, GA
WLOX

Unseasonably warm temperatures continue

The warm weather is here to stay! We'll be back in the mid 70s this afternoon with a few more peeks of sun. We're going to feel a lot like spring this week with highs in the 70s. The humidity will stay higher, too. Here's your full forecast. Near record...
WISH-TV

Above-normal temperatures continue

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Temperatures will continue to stay above normal for the next few days. TODAY: We may see a little patchy fog early this morning across parts of the state. Look for some sunshine early in the day before more clouds move back into Indiana ahead of our next storm system. Winds will be light and highs climb close to 50.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
wgno.com

Warm forecast for 2021’s final week!

Merry Christmas! The forecast for your holiday was extremely warm as temperatures reached 70s, but we weren’t breaking any records. The warmest Christmas on record was still 2015’s with a high forecast of 82 degrees at New Orleans International Airport. Tonight, anticipate 60s on both sides of Lake...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WHIO Dayton

Sunshine for part of today; Rain returns tonight

SUNDAY: A nice day with sunshine to start. Clouds increase this afternoon and this evening ahead of rain tonight. High temperatures climb to the upper 40s to near 50 degrees. Winds stay light at around 5 MPH. Cloudy skies with rain likely tonight. A few heavier pockets of rain possible....
DAYTON, OH

